Seguin scores winning goal in 2nd, Stars beat Blackhawks 2-1

"That's much more like Dallas Stars hockey today,” Bowness said, “not giving them the odd-man rushes and limiting their chances."

At 15:14 of the first period, Crawford smothered a point-blank attempt by Pavelski, who was spinning around from the left goalpost. Six seconds later, after the Stars won a faceoff, Pavelski took a pass in front from Alexander Radulov, put the puck on his forehand and sent it into the right corner of the net.

Kubalik scored at the end of a 4-on-3 power play, taking a pass from Patrick Kane and firing a slap shot from the right faceoff dot past Khudobin at 7:06 of the second period. An interference penalty against the Stars’ Radek Faksa ended just as Kubalik took his shot.

Chicago (2-6-2 in its last 10 games) was 1 for 5 with a man advantage. The Blackhawks had a power-play goal in each of their last two games after going 0 for 17 in their previous six.

“Our power play generated some scoring opportunities,” Colliton said. “We get a goal, and we get another that they called a penalty on.”