SPORTS DIGEST: Blackhawks agree to deal with Mattias Janmark, Billy Donovan shakes up Bulls staff
alert urgent

Stanley Cup Stars Lightning Hockey

Dallas Stars' Mattias Janmark (13) takes a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals on Sept. 28, 2020. Janmark and the Blackhawks agreed on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

 JASON FRANSON, File, Associated Press

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks, Janmark agree to deal: The Blackhawks agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark on Monday, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad. Janmark's contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago's penalty-killing unit. Janmark had six goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Dallas last season. He also had one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason appearances, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final.

PRO BASKETBALL

Donovan lets four Bulls assistants go: New Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan shook up his staff, letting assistants Karen Stack Umlauf, Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser and Roy Rogers go on Monday. One of the top coaching candidates on the market, Donovan was hired last month by new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. He replaced the fired Jim Boylen. Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record the past five seasons and reached the playoffs every year. Before his time with the Thunder, he coached for 19 seasons at the University of Florida, winning two NCAA titles.

76 arrests as fans cheer Lakers win in LA: Seventy-six people were arrested and more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged when a downtown celebration turned chaotic after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship, police said Monday. Causes for the arrests included failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer. Eight officers were treated for injuries and three members of the crowd were taken to hospitals after being injured by so-called less lethal munitions fired by officers, a police statement said. The celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but “unruly individuals” mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers, police said.

Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77: Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era, has died. He was 77. He died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, family spokesman James Davis said in statement Monday. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy. Morgan’s death marked the latest among major league greats this year: Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline. Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. A 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow at the plate, Little Joe could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring. Most of all, he completed Cincinnati’s two-time World Series championship team, driving a club featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to back-to-back titles. Morgan’s tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 7 in 1975 gave the Reds the crown in a classic matchup with Boston, and he spurred a four-game sweep of the Yankees the next season. Morgan was the league’s MVP both years. And his Hall of Fame teammates and manager readily acknowledged he was the one that got it all started. The smallest cog in the Big Red Machine was its most valuable piece, and easily a first-ballot pick for Cooperstown.

