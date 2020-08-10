Toews, Blackhawks into playoffs for first time since 2017

Chicago was in last place in the Central Division when the NHL suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It only got a chance to play again when the league decided to go with a 24-team format for its return to the ice.

But the Blackhawks were playing well before the season was put on hold, winning five of seven. Key defenseman Calvin de Haan got healthy during the pause in play, and the team was determined to make the most of its unexpected opportunity when it got back together for training camp.

“You know, for us, it didn’t really matter what seed we were, we knew what we were doing later in the season that helped us play great hockey, win games,” Toews said. "And we got right back to that.”

The 32-year-old Toews led the way in a performance reminiscent of his past postseason success. He had four goals and three assists in the series against Edmonton. Rookie Dominik Kubalik also played well, scoring the game-winning goal Friday.

But the most hopeful development for the Blackhawks heading into their series against the Golden Knights might have been the play of Corey Crawford, who had 43 saves in Game 4. Crawford got a late start for training for the qualifying round after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think across our lineup, guys stepped up their game,” Toews said. “You know, got a lot of young guys who maybe don’t have a ton of playoff experience showing what they can do. And I think that gets you going and motivates you more than anything. So just try and do my part and go out there and do what I can and follow suit with the rest of our team. So it was fun to see.”

