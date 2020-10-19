 Skip to main content
Crown Point native Ryan Jones takes unorthodox journey to AHL's Rochester Americans
PRO HOCKEY

Crown Point native Ryan Jones takes unorthodox journey to AHL's Rochester Americans

  2020-10-19
Professional hockey players don’t usually hail from Indiana.

National Hockey League talent normally comes from Ontario and Nova Scotia in Canada, Sweden and Finland plus Minnesota and Michigan in the United States.

But Indiana, where in 1990 a crowd of 41,046 hoop-crazed spectators attended the state basketball championship? Rare.

Yet, for NHL prospect Ryan Jones of Crown Point, his home town isn’t necessarily the most surprising aspect of his path to professional hockey.

A 2020 graduate of Nebraska-Omaha, Jones, 24, was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who relinquished his rights in mid-August. The Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League signed him. He is living and training there in preparation for the start of Buffalo Sabres training camp, date pending, based on COVID-19 concerns.

Jones is known as a “physical” or “heavy” hockey player, an enforcer. He’s not a goal scorer, rather a traditional stay-at-home defenseman who can play with an edge sharper than the blades of his skates.

“Some people say I like to jump into all the crap and play mean, I guess would be the simplest way to put it,” Jones said.

Accurate?

“Oh yeah,” Jones said. “Oh yeah. I can start stuff and then I can also defend myself and my teammates whenever they need it.”

Jones’ trophy case debunks the myth that those who embrace the dirty work of hockey do so because they lack the grace for a cleaner game. He is a four-time national champion in the sport of artistic roller skating: figure skating on wheels instead of blades, flashy costumes and all.

From the ages of 9 through 12, Jones finished first in his division at the national championships of the sport that runs in his mother’ side of the family.

Jones obviously doesn’t lack grace on skates of any variety, but believes his value lies on hockey’s rougher edge.

“They’re slowly trying to take that stuff out of the game, unfortunately,” Jones said in a telephone interview from Rochester. “Obviously, you need that toughness to win a championship, and I think it comes down to the little things, like kind of dumping it in, not trying to make that fancy move at blue line, blocking shots, and the most important one is boosting your teammates morale and energy by doing the little things that get the team excited.”

Jones, who during his busiest athletic times played as many as 100 baseball games and 70 hockey games in a year, preferred to skate on ice.

“The artistic skating is more of a ‘me’ type feel where hockey is more ‘we’ as a team,” Jones said. “I enjoy hockey a lot more. I like the whole thing of no one man is bigger than the team.”

That team-first attitude, as related by UNO coaches to Rochester-based hockey agent Mike Gionta inspired the agent to recruit the client.

“They had unbelievable things to say about him as a kid, his work ethic, his pro outlook,” Gionta said. “A lot of his coaches worked in pro hockey so they understand what it takes and they were big, big, big fans of Ryan. There is an NHL-er in there some day. It’ll take a year for him to prove himself (in the AHL), but he’s going to make that leap some day. I’m very confident in that.”

If he does, Jones will be one of the few from his home state to make it. This past season, none of the three Indiana-born players to compete in the NHL grew up in their birth state. Jack Johnson of Indianapolis and Zach Trotman of Carmel were raised in Michigan. Drake Batherson was born in Fort Wayne, where his father played for the Komets of the East Coast Hockey League, but spent the majority of his youth in Germany and Canada.

Making it this far required sacrifices from Jones and his parents, Tony and Jackie. Ryan left home at 16 to live with a billet family in Fishers to play with the Indianapolis Ice of junior hockey. Advising him to do so was “a gut-wrenching” decision, according to Tony.

“I have to give my dad credit for that,” Ryan said. “I didn’t want to go. I didn’t know anyone. I wanted to stay local and play with my friends. It was the most important thing (for) my hockey future. There’s no telling where I’d be if my father didn’t drag me out there.”

Ryan and his parents remain close friends with the Markwood family that welcomed the hockey prospect into their home as a stranger.

They played a key role in Jones’ atypical path from artistic roller skating national champion to a hockey player one big step away from the NHL. The rest is up to Jones. He doesn’t plan on taking any short cuts.

“I’ve always been a fan of the quote, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.’ I’m a firm believer in that,” Jones said.

