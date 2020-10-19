Crown Point native Ryan Jones takes unorthodox journey to AHL's Rochester Americans

That team-first attitude, as related by UNO coaches to Rochester-based hockey agent Mike Gionta inspired the agent to recruit the client.

“They had unbelievable things to say about him as a kid, his work ethic, his pro outlook,” Gionta said. “A lot of his coaches worked in pro hockey so they understand what it takes and they were big, big, big fans of Ryan. There is an NHL-er in there some day. It’ll take a year for him to prove himself (in the AHL), but he’s going to make that leap some day. I’m very confident in that.”

If he does, Jones will be one of the few from his home state to make it. This past season, none of the three Indiana-born players to compete in the NHL grew up in their birth state. Jack Johnson of Indianapolis and Zach Trotman of Carmel were raised in Michigan. Drake Batherson was born in Fort Wayne, where his father played for the Komets of the East Coast Hockey League, but spent the majority of his youth in Germany and Canada.

Making it this far required sacrifices from Jones and his parents, Tony and Jackie. Ryan left home at 16 to live with a billet family in Fishers to play with the Indianapolis Ice of junior hockey. Advising him to do so was “a gut-wrenching” decision, according to Tony.