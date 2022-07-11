 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
PRO HOCKEY

Derek King stays with Blackhawks as assistant coach

  • 0
Blackhawks Staff Hockey

Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King stands behind the bench in the second period of a game in January. King is staying with the team as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff.

 Mike Clark

CHICAGO — Derek King is staying with the Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson's staff.

King finished last season as Chicago's interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was hired last month.

King, 55, went 27-33-10 with the Blackhawks, drawing praise from general manager Kyle Davidson for his work during a challenging period for the rebuilding franchise.

The former NHL forward coached the team's AHL affiliate in Rockford before taking on the interim role.

Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant on Monday. Dean, 53, was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.

Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also are returning to Chicago's staff.

"It's great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench," Richardson said in a release.

People are also reading…

"Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I'm thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin's mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It's great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts