Down two goaltenders, Blackhawks fall to Predators

Forsberg scored the game's first goal 1:02 in off of a pass from Matt Duchene. The goal was Forsberg's 15th of the season. Duchene and Yakov Trenin both had two assists.

Johansen doubled the Nashville lead after Forsberg sent a pass to him in front from the left boards.

Nashville scored goals in the final minute of the first and opening minute of the second periods, with Cousins connecting on a power play, then Jeannot scoring at 28 seconds of the second.

"That's obviously the way you want to start the period," Jeannot said. "We had kind of a mindset to get on them quick and start setting the pace, setting the tone with our style of hockey. So, good starts."

Nashville scored again on the power play at 5:34 of the second on Josi's shot.

Kurashev got Chicago on the board at 17:25 of the second and Jeannot scored his second of the game 53 seconds into the third.

Back on the ice

Despite playing their first game in two weeks, the Blackhawks had some quality chances, especially in the first period where they outshot the Predators 15-7.