Marc-Andre Fleury stops Alex Ovechkin in shootout, Blackhawks beat Capitals

WASHINGTON — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night.

Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, and Fleury got some assistance from his goalposts to help Chicago win for the third time in five games. The Blackhawks have won seven of 10 games since Derek King took over as interim coach when Jeremy Colliton was fired.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 13th of the season, and Dominik Kubalik ended a 15-game goal drought for Chicago. Fleury stopped 25 of the 28 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and rubbed both goal posts after shots from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Daniel Sprong rang off them in the shootout.

Despite losing Murphy for the final two periods and overtime and finishing with five defensemen, the Blackhawks won in Washington for the first time since 2006, ending an eight-game drought.

The Capitals lost by blowing a lead for the second time in two games. They coughed up a 4-1 lead and fell in regulation at Florida on Tuesday.

Washington will take the point from reaching overtime but fell to 0-7 in games this season that went past regulation. This was the Capitals' first shootout of the season.