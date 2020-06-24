Homer Drew won’t coach at The Basketball Tournament due to COVID issues

Homer Drew was eagerly awaiting his return to the sidelines at next month’s The Basketball Tournament in Ohio, but those plans have been put on hold
Drew, who was set to coach Team Heartfire, stepped aside this week after he learned he had been in contact with individuals that had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m not showing any symptoms at all, but I didn’t want to put anyone else at risk once we got to Columbus,” Drew said.
Team Heartfire is a team comprised of four former Baylor players, Lew Wallace and Michigan State product Branden Dawson as well as former Valparaiso standout Brandon Wood. TBT will be held in Columbus from July 4-14 with players and coaches being under a quarantine bubble once they arrive in the city. TBT is a winner-take-all event with a prize of $1 million.
“The last thing I wanted was to potentially expose someone if I developed symptoms,” Drew said. “I wouldn’t want the team to miss out of their chance to play.”
Best Virginia, one of the 24 teams in the field, dropped out earlier this week when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The team was replaced in the event by Playing for Jimmy V, a team featuring former Loyola star and 2018-19 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Marques Townes.
Drew, who will be replaced by former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy, still hopes to be involved with TBT in some capacity.
“All of the games will be on ESPN and I’ll be watching from home,” Drew said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to join the broadcast in some way. We really have a great group of young men on the team and I’m excited to watch them compete.”
Gallery: Homer Drew
Homer Drew
VU rally
Live: Valparaiso plays for Horizon League title
VU rally
Valpo battles Detroit for Horizon League Championship
Homer Drew broadcaster
BBK_LOY_VU, valparaiso plays loyola, men's basketball
030898mgVU_HOMER_F.jpg
Drew family makes history
Bryce Drew - 1998 NCAA Win
Bryce Drew - Coaching with Homer
110109_VU_DREW_HOMER_8.jpg
Bryce Drew - Announced as New Head Coach
Bryce Drew - 1998 NCAA Press Conference
Bryce Drew - Announced as Head Coach
Homer and Janet Drew
VUANNOUNCE - Homer Drew Retires
Former Valparaiso star becomes 21st coach in program history
Former Valparaiso star becomes 21st coach in program history
Valparaiso's head coach Homer Drew and the Crusaders watch
Valparaiso's head coach Homer Drew
BKCDREW - Homer Drew Court
