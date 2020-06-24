You are the owner of this article.
Homer Drew won’t coach at The Basketball Tournament due to COVID issues
The Basketball Tournament

Homer Drew won't coach at The Basketball Tournament due to COVID issues

  • Updated
Homer Drew honored at VU game

Former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, left, still plans on having some type of role in The Basketball Tournament.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Homer Drew was eagerly awaiting his return to the sidelines at next month’s The Basketball Tournament in Ohio, but those plans have been put on hold

Drew, who was set to coach Team Heartfire, stepped aside this week after he learned he had been in contact with individuals that had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not showing any symptoms at all, but I didn’t want to put anyone else at risk once we got to Columbus,” Drew said.

Team Heartfire is a team comprised of four former Baylor players, Lew Wallace and Michigan State product Branden Dawson as well as former Valparaiso standout Brandon Wood. TBT will be held in Columbus from July 4-14 with players and coaches being under a quarantine bubble once they arrive in the city. TBT is a winner-take-all event with a prize of $1 million.

“The last thing I wanted was to potentially expose someone if I developed symptoms,” Drew said. “I wouldn’t want the team to miss out of their chance to play.”

Best Virginia, one of the 24 teams in the field, dropped out earlier this week when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The team was replaced in the event by Playing for Jimmy V, a team featuring former Loyola star and 2018-19 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Marques Townes.

Drew, who will be replaced by former Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy, still hopes to be involved with TBT in some capacity.

“All of the games will be on ESPN and I’ll be watching from home,” Drew said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to join the broadcast in some way. We really have a great group of young men on the team and I’m excited to watch them compete.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

