Homer Drew won’t coach at The Basketball Tournament due to COVID issues

Homer Drew was eagerly awaiting his return to the sidelines at next month’s The Basketball Tournament in Ohio, but those plans have been put on hold

Drew, who was set to coach Team Heartfire, stepped aside this week after he learned he had been in contact with individuals that had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not showing any symptoms at all, but I didn’t want to put anyone else at risk once we got to Columbus,” Drew said.

Team Heartfire is a team comprised of four former Baylor players, Lew Wallace and Michigan State product Branden Dawson as well as former Valparaiso standout Brandon Wood. TBT will be held in Columbus from July 4-14 with players and coaches being under a quarantine bubble once they arrive in the city. TBT is a winner-take-all event with a prize of $1 million.

“The last thing I wanted was to potentially expose someone if I developed symptoms,” Drew said. “I wouldn’t want the team to miss out of their chance to play.”

Best Virginia, one of the 24 teams in the field, dropped out earlier this week when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The team was replaced in the event by Playing for Jimmy V, a team featuring former Loyola star and 2018-19 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Marques Townes.