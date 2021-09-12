Hoosiers bounce back, rout Idaho in home opener

"Special teams was not good, not good at all," Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. "They scored 21 points on special teams. The offense wasn't very good but we still have to find a way to get more first downs."

Beaudry rebounded by throwing two touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten, one in each half, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Idaho dropped to 0-5 against FBS teams since returning to the FCS Big Sky Conference in 2018. The Vandals are 0-4 all-time against the Big Ten, losing the last two by a combined 135-21.

Indiana's D.J. Mathews Jr. delivered the back-breaking punt return with less than two minutes left in the first half. It was his second career return for a score — and he did it in spectacular fashion. Mathews made an over-the-shoulder catch on the run then sprinted from outside the hash marks on one side of the field to outside the hash marks on the other side and zig-zagged his way to the end zone.

"We make a huge emphasis on special teams every single meeting because I want guys to know how important they are," Allen said. "This is a great position to be in but the players know how much it means."

The Hoosiers last scored two special teams TDs in one game Sept. 20, 1969 against Kentucky.

Former Southern Cal running back Stephen Carr carried 22 times for 118 yards for the Hoosiers, getting his first score and first 100-yard game of the season. Penix was 11 of 16 with 68 yards.

