BLOOMINGTON — When Tom Allen took the head coaching job at Indiana, he wrote three numbers on the board: 50, 26 and 10.
50 years since Indiana had won the Big Ten, 26 years since they won a bowl game and 10 years since they had a winning season.
Coming into this season, the numbers grew to 52, 28 and 12.
“I told our team and our coaches we are going to accomplish all three of those,” Allen said. “If they didn’t believe, I didn’t want them there.”
On Saturday night, under the lights of Memorial Stadium — Indiana’s first November night game in program history — the Hoosiers knocked off one of those numbers.
Their 34-3 victory over the Wildcats propelled the Hoosiers’ record to 7-2 on the season. No matter what happens in the final three games, Indiana will have a winning season for the first time since 2007.
“It’s a big, big deal,” Allen said.
Indiana’s seventh win — fourth straight — came in very routine fashion in the first half: Three fade routes. Three pass interferences. Three touchdowns.
Three of the four times Indiana was in the redzone in the first half, they threw three fade routes into the endzone. Each time, a Wildcat defender fouled the Hoosier receiver, putting the ball at the two-yard line. Running back Stevie Scott finished off two of those drives, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. capped off the other with a QB keep.
In the light of Indiana’s success throughout the game came one negative. Penix, who sat out last week at Nebraska due to injury, left at the end of the first half with an undisclosed injury.
Allen said the team should know more in the following days.
For Scott, it was his fourth-straight, 100-yard rush game, finishing with 26 carries for 116 yards. Scott also had a 20-yard receiving touchdown.
“Really, you know, just running downhill, just being a physical back,” Scott said. “Trying to get those short yardage because eventually, you know, the big runs will pop.”
Two of Indiana’s scoring drives were aided by two takeaways from the defense, who forced two Northwestern fumbles and recovered both.
Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen created the first turnover on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. Mullen is a true freshman who has slotted into a starting role on this young defense. Allen said when Mullen took his official visit, he showed him those three numbers on the board, and the Fort Lauderdale native took it to heart.
“It means a lot to me,” Mullen said. “I came 16 hours away from home, so I told him like, we finna get this thing rolling and like it wasn’t going to take two years, three years. As soon as I get here, we gonna get things rolling. As y’all see, we have a great staff, great players, and we’re making things happen.”
Come mid-December, Indiana will have an opportunity to knock off the second number on that list. Indiana became bowl eligible two weeks ago against Nebraska, so the rest of the season will affect what postseason bowl the Hoosiers end up in and provide an opportunity for Indiana to break a 28-year long drought and a four-game bowl losing streak.
“This is a very hungry football team that is not satisfied with where they are, and I don't think they're shocked by what they're doing, they expected it,” Allen said. “There's no question that not a lot of people felt that way or believed in us, and that's okay. It never mattered to us. It was about earmuffs and blinders in this program.”