Hoosiers need big game from Michael Penix Jr. at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s memorable 2-point conversion run that beat Penn State in overtime in last year's season opener.

This season, Penix has struggled. He's thrown three interceptions in each of the Hoosiers' two losses and is completing 55% of his pass attempts. But last week he appeared to revert to form. He thew for 383 yards, had no interceptions and scored on a touchdown run in a victory over Western Kentucky.

But against the No. 12 scoring defense, Indiana coach Tom Allen knows Penix must be even better on Saturday against the No. 4 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).

"I feel like coming out of this game this week against Western Kentucky there was progress with Michael and his play, decision-making, different things, different throws," Allen said. "He's still got to keep getting better, continue to improve. I expect that to happen. That to me is all part of each and every week, every position."

One thing Indiana (2-2, 0-1) has been good at is stopping the run. The Hoosiers are allowing just 108 rushing yards per game, a trend they aim to continue against a run game ranked 111th nationally.