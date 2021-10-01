Hoosiers need big game from Michael Penix Jr. at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It was Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s memorable 2-point conversion run that beat Penn State in overtime in last year's season opener.
This season, Penix has struggled. He's thrown three interceptions in each of the Hoosiers' two losses and is completing 55% of his pass attempts. But last week he appeared to revert to form. He thew for 383 yards, had no interceptions and scored on a touchdown run in a victory over Western Kentucky.
But against the No. 12 scoring defense, Indiana coach Tom Allen knows Penix must be even better on Saturday against the No. 4 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
"I feel like coming out of this game this week against Western Kentucky there was progress with Michael and his play, decision-making, different things, different throws," Allen said. "He's still got to keep getting better, continue to improve. I expect that to happen. That to me is all part of each and every week, every position."
One thing Indiana (2-2, 0-1) has been good at is stopping the run. The Hoosiers are allowing just 108 rushing yards per game, a trend they aim to continue against a run game ranked 111th nationally.
That ranking would be even worse without a 48-carry, 240-yard effort against Ball State. While they've settled in with a strong starting five on the offensive line — tackles Wallace and Rasheed Walker, guards Juice Scruggs and Eric Wilson, and center Mike Miranda — the group hasn't yet played with the mindset that position coach Phil Trautwein wants.
The team's offensive line coach has noticed defenders have been able to successfully plug holes at the line and keep Penn State's linemen from developing their second-level blocks.
"We just have to get better at that and make sure our eyes are right and make sure our footwork is perfect and keep building off those fundamentals," Trautwein said.
Filling in
Indiana lost one of its top playmakers, receiver D.J. Matthews Jr., during last weekend's victory at Western Kentucky.
Matthews injured a leg when he planted it awkwardly while trying to catch a punt. A week earlier, the former Florida State player appeared to have his breakout game with a five-reception, 120-yard game against No. 7 Cincinnati.
Candidates for more playing time include Jacolby Hewitt, Malachi Holt-Bennett, and Jordyn Williams.
"It's tough for D.J. We've had this happen with other players in the past, last year, the year before," Allen said. "It does create an opportunity for somebody else. That's part of life. You have to be able to, when called upon, rise up and seize the day."
Red zone stars
The Nittany Lions' top-10 defense has been tough to crack, especially in the red zone.
Penn State has allowed just five touchdowns on 13 trips inside its own 20 and has also come away with a handful of turnovers.
"We've tried to be a little more varied at what we're doing down there," defensive coordinator Brent Pry said. "We've tried to mix it up and keep people more honest."