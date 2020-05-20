You are the owner of this article.
Hoosiers upgrade roster with addition of grad transfer TE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tom Allen, Indiana

Indiana football coach Tom Allen reacts during a game last season. The Hoosiers announced the addition of graduate transfer tight end Khameron Taylor on Wednesday.

 Al Goldis, File, Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana Hoosiers added graduate transfer Khameron Taylor to their football roster, they announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tight end from South Alabama provides experience and depth behind incumbent starter Peyton Hendershot. Taylor will be eligible to play immediately after graduating earlier this month with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Crown Point's Maddie Russin, an Indiana University recruit, continues to work toward goals

“Other than Peyton, we have a young group that needs some depth," coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “Kham is a big, strong blocker with untapped potential in the pass game. He has a great combination of size, length and athleticism that immediately helps us become a better football team.”

Taylor started nine games last season for the Jaguars and caught two passes for 18 yards and one touchdown. In 2018, he caught five passes for 67 yards. He played high school football in Florida.

