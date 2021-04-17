Hosts most successful at Chesterton Relays

“I didn’t know how the competition was so I didn’t want to get boxed in at the beginning,” he said. “In the fourth or fifth lap, I noticed I was drifting (from the group). I decided to pick up the pace and see what I can do. It ended up pretty well for me.”

Lowell’s Karina James, who was named the Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year last week, convincingly won the girls 3,200 with a time of 11:50.94. Chesterton’s Catherin White hung with her for the early portion of the race before James pulled away.

“I got a little quick on a couple laps but other than that, it was just a real easy workout,” James said. “I show up to compete regardless of whether girls are there running with me. I’m always looking for competition. I’m here to compete so if there’s someone to match that energy, that’s good.”

The distance champion also anchored the Red Devils’ second-place sprint medley team. Short work is something usually reserved for practice for James. She was named the girls running MVP.