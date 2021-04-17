Hosts most successful at Chesterton Relays

CHESTERTON — There’s a first time for everything.
Emma Sieman ran a 63-second leg in her first time ever running a 400 to finish the sprint medley Saturday at the 20th incarnation of the Chesterton Relays.
The Trojans senior was beaming, surrounded by congratulating teammates who’d been yelling encouragement a few moments earlier.
“It was honestly pretty amazing,” she said. “We’re very good with screaming at each other so we’ve got the motivation down pretty well.”
Portage’s Taylor Pusateri overtook Sieman around the 200 mark. She wasn’t having that.
“I knew if I kept with her, I could do it. When I hit the last 100, I had enough to push it, so I definitely just ran her down,” Sieman said. “It was anger, too. When she went past me, I was like ‘No.’”
Sieman was also a part of Chesterton’s winning 800-meter team. The Trojans boys and girls team each won six events on the day, most of the 10 schools participating.
Sophomore Jackson Tuck lowered his personal record to 10 minutes, 14.01 seconds in the 3,200 individual race, taking first in the event. It’s the second time he’s posted a personal best in the event in a week.
Tuck took the lead from the gun and pulled away in the second mile.
“I didn’t know how the competition was so I didn’t want to get boxed in at the beginning,” he said. “In the fourth or fifth lap, I noticed I was drifting (from the group). I decided to pick up the pace and see what I can do. It ended up pretty well for me.”
Lowell’s Karina James, who was named the Gatorade Cross Country Athlete of the Year last week, convincingly won the girls 3,200 with a time of 11:50.94. Chesterton’s Catherin White hung with her for the early portion of the race before James pulled away.
“I got a little quick on a couple laps but other than that, it was just a real easy workout,” James said. “I show up to compete regardless of whether girls are there running with me. I’m always looking for competition. I’m here to compete so if there’s someone to match that energy, that’s good.”
The distance champion also anchored the Red Devils’ second-place sprint medley team. Short work is something usually reserved for practice for James. She was named the girls running MVP.
“To sprinkle in sprint work here and there, that’s what really takes you from one level to the next because I’ve made it evident that I have the endurance through my cross country seasons,” she said. “That little spike of sprint work here and there, that 400 work or 200 work, that’s just what I need to take things a step further. So, it is important.”
Highland’s Christian Rios was the boys field MVP, winning the shot put at 52 feet, 5 inches and finishing second in the discus at 150-3.
“I’m very happy, actually, but I had three bad throws until the last one came out pretty good,” he said. “A win’s a win for the shot put but sometimes it can humble you up with the bad throws and losing the discus.”
Munster’s Tyler Reyna won the discus with a throw of 157-5 and was second in the shot at 50-11.
Crown Point’s McKayla Henry was named girls field MVP after winning the shot put (37-10 1/2) and discus (116-10).