Hunter, Parker Kneifel power Kouts to undefeated season, sectional title

KOUTS — The Kneifel twins aren’t used to losing.

Kouts seniors Hunter and Parker have helped the Mustangs to a 12-0-4 record this season, as well as the school’s first-ever sectional title. Last winter, they helped the Kouts basketball team to a 22-3 season.

“I think we tried to get a harder schedule this year and last year we lost a couple games, so I don’t think we saw this coming,” Hunter said.

Kouts’ twin towers are both 6-foot-4, even though Hunter thinks he might be 6-5. They play basketball and volleyball, too.

The Mustangs play through those big presences in the midfield. The Kneifel brothers both are counted on to distribute.

“When they’re not in the middle, that’s usually when things slow down for us. They’re that engine in the middle,” Kouts coach Nathan Breininger said. “A big part of their game is their ability to run. They can just run forever. Being midfielders, that’s what you need to get back on defense and also to push up on offense. They’re just workhorses in that way.”

Hunter has 12 goals and seven assists this year. Parker has 10 and four, respectively.