 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunter, Parker Kneifel power Kouts to undefeated season, sectional title
alert urgent
Boys soccer

Hunter, Parker Kneifel power Kouts to undefeated season, sectional title

{{featured_button_text}}
Kouts senior midfielders

Kouts senior midfielders Hunter Kneifel, left, and Parker Kneifel helped lead the Mustangs to the school's first sectional championship.

 David P. Funk, The Times

KOUTS — The Kneifel twins aren’t used to losing.

Kouts seniors Hunter and Parker have helped the Mustangs to a 12-0-4 record this season, as well as the school’s first-ever sectional title. Last winter, they helped the Kouts basketball team to a 22-3 season.

“I think we tried to get a harder schedule this year and last year we lost a couple games, so I don’t think we saw this coming,” Hunter said.

Kouts’ twin towers are both 6-foot-4, even though Hunter thinks he might be 6-5. They play basketball and volleyball, too.

The Mustangs play through those big presences in the midfield. The Kneifel brothers both are counted on to distribute.

“When they’re not in the middle, that’s usually when things slow down for us. They’re that engine in the middle,” Kouts coach Nathan Breininger said. “A big part of their game is their ability to run. They can just run forever. Being midfielders, that’s what you need to get back on defense and also to push up on offense. They’re just workhorses in that way.”

Hunter has 12 goals and seven assists this year. Parker has 10 and four, respectively.

But defense is where the Mustangs pride themselves. Kouts posted eight clean sheets on the year and never allowed an opponent to score more than one goal.

“We’re good enough that if we play our soccer, we can beat anyone,” Parker said. “We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and not worry about anybody else.”

The Mustangs earned that Class A sectional championship last week with a 2-0 win over Illiana Christian. The police and fire department escort back into town was a season highlight.

“We won (Porter County Conference) for basketball, but winning a sectional is way different,” Hunter said. “It’s a state tournament. There’s a trophy. It feels bigger.”

They advance to the Argos regional semifinal against Westview (13-7-1) Saturday, where they’ll be the favorite.

It’s been difficult to find any tape or information on Westview, Breininger said.

A win over Westview would set up a regional championship match with the winner of the other semifinal between rival Morgan Township and host Argos. Argos finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class A by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. The Mustangs were No. 17 in the final poll.

“If we beat (Argos), we know we’re the only ones that can stop ourselves (in the postseason),” Parker said. “It’d be nice to beat Morgan, too, though.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts