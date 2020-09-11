Ian Book's No. 10 Irish begin ACC title quest vs. Chase Brice and Duke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND — The last time quarterbacks Ian Book and Chase Brice shared the same football field, Brice got the last laugh on his way to a championship ring.

When No. 10 Notre Dame entertains Duke in its inaugural Atlantic Coast Conference season opener Saturday, Book and Brice will get most of the attention. The last time they met, on Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas, Brice was the backup to freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence and saw late mop-up duty as Clemson dominated the Fighting Irish 30-3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal on its way to the national title.

Book leads coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish after throwing for 3,034 yards, running for 546 and totaling 38 touchdowns during an 11-2 campaign in 2019. Brice, a graduate transfer, will be making his first start for Duke coach David Cutcliffe.

“I’m ready for this weekend and I know we are as a team – we have a great challenge ahead,” said Brice, who threw for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 187 yards and one TD as Lawrence’s backup. Against the Irish in 2016, Brice went 0 for 2 passing but gained 31 yards on two carries as the Tigers ran out the clock.