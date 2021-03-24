IBCA/Franciscan Health Boys Basketball All-State Honors

Boys Basketball
2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State
(Senior)
Supreme 15
Shamar Avance (Lawrence North), Brooks Barnhizer (Lafayette Jeff), Jalen Blackmon (Marion), Luke Brown (Blackford), Caleb Furst (Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian), Luke Goode (Homestead), Curt Hopf (Barr-Reeve), Kooper Jacobi (Silver Creek), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek), J.R. Konieczny (South Bend St. Joseph), Blake Sisley (Heritage Hills), Jayden Taylor (Perry Meridian), Pierce Thomas (Brownsburg), Brian Waddell (Carmel), Blake Wesley (South Bend Riley).
Large School (local players)
Christopher Mantis (Lowell), Quimari Peterson (West Side), Darrell Reed (Hammond), Harold Woods (Hammond).
Small School (local players)
Koron Davis (Bowman), Cole Wireman (Kouts).
Honorable Mention (local players)
Reggie Abram (Hammond), Luka Balac (Munster), Brendan Carr (South Central), Joshua Fleming (Rensselaer), Nicky Flesher (Andrean), Tate Ivanyo (Morgan Twp.), Hunter Kneifel (Kouts), Parker Kneifel (Kouts), Kyle Ross (Lake Central), Logan Van Essen (Illiana Christian), Cale Wireman (Kouts).
(Underclass)
Supreme 15
Tayshawn Comer (Cathedral), Tae Davis (Warren Central), Connor Essegian (Central Noble), Travis Grayson (Chesterton), C.J. Gunn (Lawrence North), Jalen Hooks (Indpls. Attucks), Jalen Jackson (Fort Wayne Carroll), Will Lovings-Watts (Jeffersonville), Fletcher Loyer (Homestead), Branden Northern (Silver Creek), Billy Smith (Brebeuf Jesuit), Braden Smith (Westfield), Peter Suder (Carmel), Leland Walker (North Central), Jalen Washington (West Side).
Large School (local players)
Jamie Hodges Jr. (Michigan City).
Small School (local players)
Gabe Gillespie (Andrean), Brit Harris (Marquette).
Honorable Mention (local players)
Landen Babusiak (Hanover Central), Ladaion Barnes (Morton), Mason Jones (Valparaiso), Kaden Manna (Marquette), Reece Marrs (Hebron), Willie Miller (Lake Station), Trey Steinhilber (Boone Grove), Breece Walls (Valparaiso).