IBCA Girls Basketball All-State Honors

IBCA/Franciscan Health
All-State Honors
(Seniors)
“Supreme 15”
Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll)
Trinity Thompson (Michigan City)
Large School
Ryin Ott (LaPorte)
Small School
Julia Schutz (Andrean)
Honorable Mention
Taylor Austin (Lake Station), Dyamond Blair (Andrean), Rose Fuentes (Bishop Noll), Torri Miller (Merrillville), Aleena Mongerie (Munster), Emma O’Brien (Morgan Twp.), Kiana Oelling (Valparaiso), Laila Rogers (Lake Station), Alyna Santiago (Crown Point).
(Underclass)
“Supreme 15”
Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point)
Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point)
Small School
Tori Allen (Andrean)
Ally Capouch (Kouts)
Honorable Mention
Asia Donald (Hobart)
