 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IBCA Girls Basketball All-State Honors
agate

IBCA Girls Basketball All-State Honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

IBCA/Franciscan Health

All-State Honors

(Seniors)

 “Supreme 15”

Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll)

Trinity Thompson (Michigan City)

Large School

Ryin Ott (LaPorte)

Small School

Julia Schutz (Andrean)

Honorable Mention

Taylor Austin (Lake Station), Dyamond Blair (Andrean), Rose Fuentes (Bishop Noll), Torri Miller (Merrillville), Aleena Mongerie (Munster), Emma O’Brien (Morgan Twp.), Kiana Oelling (Valparaiso), Laila Rogers (Lake Station), Alyna Santiago (Crown Point).

(Underclass)

“Supreme 15”

Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point)

Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point)

Small School

Tori Allen (Andrean)

Ally Capouch (Kouts)

Honorable Mention

Asia Donald (Hobart)

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

March arrives with more snow in the forecast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts