IBCA poll, week 2

IBCA girls basketball poll
Week 2
1. Penn, 2 Carmel, 3 North Central (Indianapolis), 4. Bedford North Lawrence, 5. Crown Point, 6 Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Fishers, 8. East Central, 9. Homestead, 10. Salem, 11 Linton-Stockton, 12. Noblesville, 13 Ben Davis, 14 Lawrence North, 15. Mishawaka Marian, 16. Evansville Memorial, 17. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 18. Brownsburg, 19. Silver Creek, 20. Franklin Community.
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Angola (1-0), Brownstown Central (2-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (1-0), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (1-3), Columbus East (2-2), Columbus North (1-1), Fort Wayne Concordia (2-0), Fort Wayne South (2-0), Garrett (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (3-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (2-2), Loogootee (0-0), Martinsville (2-1), Mooresville (0-0), New Palestine (2-0), North Central-Farmersburg (1-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (2-0), Plainfield (3-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (2-0), South Bend Washington (1-1), Warren Central (2-2), Warsaw (1-0).
