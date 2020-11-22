IBCA poll, week 3

IBCA girls basketball poll
Week 3
1. Penn, 2 Carmel, 3. Bedford North Lawrence, 4. Crown Point, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. Indianapolis North Central, 7. East Central, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Salem, 11. Noblesville, 12. Linton-Stockton, 13 Ben Davis, 14. Mishawaka Marian, 15. Silver Creek, 16. Evansville Memorial, 17. Franklin Community, 18. Lawrence North 19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Andrean (3-0), Angola (2-0), Brownsburg (1-3), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbus East (2-3), Columbus North (3-1), Fairfield (5-0), Fort Wayne Concordia (4-0), Fort Wayne South (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (4-1), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (4-2), Hobart (2-1), Knox (4-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (4-1), Michigan City (4-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (3-0), Pioneer (1-0), Plainfield (5-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (4-0), South Bend Washington (2-2), Warsaw (4-0), Zionsville (3-2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!