IBCA poll, week 3
IBCA girls basketball poll

Week 3

1. Penn, 2 Carmel, 3. Bedford North Lawrence, 4. Crown Point, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. Indianapolis North Central, 7. East Central, 8. Fishers, 9. Homestead, 10. Salem, 11. Noblesville, 12. Linton-Stockton, 13 Ben Davis, 14. Mishawaka Marian, 15. Silver Creek, 16. Evansville Memorial, 17. Franklin Community, 18. Lawrence North 19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean (3-0), Angola (2-0), Brownsburg (1-3), Castle (1-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbus East (2-3), Columbus North (3-1), Fairfield (5-0), Fort Wayne Concordia (4-0), Fort Wayne South (2-0), Greensburg (0-0), Greenwood Christian (4-1), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Heritage Christian (4-2), Hobart (2-1), Knox (4-0), Loogootee (1-0), Martinsville (4-1), Michigan City (4-0), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (3-0), Pioneer (1-0), Plainfield (5-0), Portage (0-0), Roncalli (4-0), South Bend Washington (2-2), Warsaw (4-0), Zionsville (3-2).

