Ideal debut? New Colts QB Philip Rivers faces Jags team he's handled

Indy traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to bolster a defense that gave up more than 30 points in four of its final five games last season.

Jacksonville brought in former head coaches Ben McAdoo (quarterbacks) and Jay Gruden (offensive coordinator) in hopes of getting second-year starter Gardner Minshew to take his game to another level. The team also drafted receiver Laviska Shenault and signed tight end Tyler Eifert to give Minshew more help.

Jacksonville’s defense has undergone more change, with an emphasis on better stopping the run. Indy gained nearly 400 yards on the ground combined in the two meetings in 2019. Middle linebacker Joe Schobert is the key to getting it turned around.

The Jaguars have been mostly mocked in recent weeks for dumping three potential starters: running back Leonard Fournette, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and safety Ronnie Harrison. The moves thrust undrafted rookie James Robinson, first-round draft pick K’Lavon Chaisson and journeyman Josh Jones into bigger roles.

All eyes will be on Rivers, though, the 38-year-old veteran tasked with getting the Colts back to the playoffs in what could be his final NFL season. It starts against a team he's as played as well as anyone.