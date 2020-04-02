IHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The IHSAA has officially canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its decision came roughly an hour after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced in a press conference that all Indiana schools will remained close throughout the rest of the school year.

“The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations,” the IHSAA said in a press release. “In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”

The last IHSAA event of the school year was the girls gymnastics state meet on March 14, which was held at Ball State with no spectators. Chesterton claimed the title, while Valparaiso finished as runner-up.

The boys basketball playoffs was initially postponed on March 13 and eventually canceled on March 19.

