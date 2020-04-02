You are the owner of this article.
IHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports
IHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports

Andrean's Sonny Ferrantella, right, gives out hugs to teammates after the 59ers won the 2019 Class 3A state championship. The 59ers will have to wait to defend their state title after the IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kale Wilk, File The Times

The IHSAA has officially canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its decision came roughly an hour after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced in a press conference that all Indiana schools will remained close throughout the rest of the school year.

UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation

“The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations,” the IHSAA said in a press release. “In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”

Empty arena makes for unusual state gymnastics experience

The last IHSAA event of the school year was the girls gymnastics state meet on March 14, which was held at Ball State with no spectators. Chesterton claimed the title, while Valparaiso finished as runner-up.

The boys basketball playoffs was initially postponed on March 13 and eventually canceled on March 19.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

