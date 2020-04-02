IHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports

The IHSAA has officially canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its decision came roughly an hour after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced in a press conference that all Indiana schools will remained close throughout the rest of the school year.
UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation
“The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations,” the IHSAA said in a press release. “In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming. We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports.”
The last IHSAA event of the school year was the girls gymnastics state meet on March 14, which was held at Ball State with no spectators. Chesterton claimed the title, while Valparaiso finished as runner-up.
The boys basketball playoffs was initially postponed on March 13 and eventually canceled on March 19.
Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.
