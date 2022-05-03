IHSAA announces new sectional alignements

Major change coming to football sectionals: The IHSAA announced sectional alignments for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years on Tuesday for football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer. In football, a number of local schools are on the move. Merrillville and Chesterton drop from Class 6A to 5A; Griffith drops from 4A to 3A and Boone Grove moves up from 2A to 3A; Bowman and North Newton drop from 2A to 1A; and Lake Station rises from 1A to 2A. Here are the new lineups: Class 6A Sectional 1 (Crown Point, Lake Central, Lafayette Jeff, Portage); Class 5A Sectional 9 (Hammond Central, Merrillville, Morton, Munster), Class 5A Sectional 10 (Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Valparaiso); Class 4A Sectional 17 (Culver Academies, EC Central, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie, West Side); Class 3A Sectional 25 (Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Rensselaer, River Forest, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette); Class 2A Sectional 33 (Andrean, Bishop Noll, Bremen, Lake Station, LaVille, Wheeler, Whiting); and Class 1A Sectional 41 (Bowman, Culver Community, North Judson, North Newton, South Central, South Newton, Triton).
Valpo's Washington gets minicamp invite: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington has been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp, the school announced. Washington ran for 1,758 yards in 17 games for the Beacons after previous stints at Charlotte and Old Dominion.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo adds JUCO recruit: Jerome Palm, a 6-foot-10 native of the Netherlands who averaged 9.2 points and 8.5 rebounds at Hillsborough (Fla.) Community College last season, has committed to Valparaiso, the school announced. Palm is one of four players joining the Beacons for the 2022-23 season, along with Quinton Green, Nick Edwards and Maximum Nelson.
Gallery: Andrean wins Class 2A football state championship over Evansville Mater Dei
