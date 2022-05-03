IHSAA announces new sectional alignements

Major change coming to football sectionals: The IHSAA announced sectional alignments for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years on Tuesday for football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer. In football, a number of local schools are on the move. Merrillville and Chesterton drop from Class 6A to 5A; Griffith drops from 4A to 3A and Boone Grove moves up from 2A to 3A; Bowman and North Newton drop from 2A to 1A; and Lake Station rises from 1A to 2A. Here are the new lineups: Class 6A Sectional 1 (Crown Point, Lake Central, Lafayette Jeff, Portage); Class 5A Sectional 9 (Hammond Central, Merrillville, Morton, Munster), Class 5A Sectional 10 (Chesterton, LaPorte, Michigan City, Valparaiso); Class 4A Sectional 17 (Culver Academies, EC Central, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie, West Side); Class 3A Sectional 25 (Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Rensselaer, River Forest, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette); Class 2A Sectional 33 (Andrean, Bishop Noll, Bremen, Lake Station, LaVille, Wheeler, Whiting); and Class 1A Sectional 41 (Bowman, Culver Community, North Judson, North Newton, South Central, South Newton, Triton).