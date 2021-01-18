 Skip to main content
IHSAA boys basketball state finals moved back a week
Basketball

4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Lake Central vs. West Side

West Side's Parion Roberson, far right, battles with Lake Central's Nate Oakley, center right, for a rebound during Class 4A sectional play last season at EC Central. The tourney was postponed after the sectional round, due to COVID-19. This year's state finals will take place a week later.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Indiana's boys basketball state tournament is still on schedule to take place this winter, but the schedule has been adjusted.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Monday that the state finals have been moved to April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a week later than the originally scheduled date.

The change was made primarily to make room for the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which will take place entirely in Indiana this year. The tourney schedule will be released March 14, and the Final Four is set to take place April 3 and 5 at Bankers Life. The IHSAA also said the change was made to cooperate with the other partners and friends of the site (Pacers, Fever, and the Fieldhouse).

The moves were made to align with COVID-19 protocols. The pandemic cut short the boys state tournament after sectional play and canceled the entire NCAA men's tournament last year.

The dates for the sectionals (March 2-6), regionals (March 13) and semistates (March 20) have not changed.

The last time the state finals were played in April was 1978. According to the IHSAA release, weather and a coal miners’ strike forced a delay of the tourney after the sectional. Regionals resumed three weeks later (April 1) with semistates (April 8) and the state finals (April 15) following in consecutive weeks.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

