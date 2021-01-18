IHSAA boys basketball state finals moved back a week

Indiana's boys basketball state tournament is still on schedule to take place this winter, but the schedule has been adjusted.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Monday that the state finals have been moved to April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a week later than the originally scheduled date.

The change was made primarily to make room for the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which will take place entirely in Indiana this year. The tourney schedule will be released March 14, and the Final Four is set to take place April 3 and 5 at Bankers Life. The IHSAA also said the change was made to cooperate with the other partners and friends of the site (Pacers, Fever, and the Fieldhouse).

The moves were made to align with COVID-19 protocols. The pandemic cut short the boys state tournament after sectional play and canceled the entire NCAA men's tournament last year.

The dates for the sectionals (March 2-6), regionals (March 13) and semistates (March 20) have not changed.