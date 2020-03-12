IHSAA limiting attendance to state events amid coronavirus pandemic

Additionally, the IHSAA shared that all ticket purchases for the boys basketball playoffs and the girls gymnastics state meet will be refunded. Those who have been barred from attending Saturday are being encouraged to stream the events live via IHSAAtv.org.

The Trojans are seeking their third consecutive state title and sixth state championship overall. Chesterton senior Sophie Hunzelman, who is a six-time state champion, could become the first gymnast in IHSAA history to win three all-around crowns.

"Regardless if parents or spectators are there, we have always stuck together as a team," Trojans coach Dawn Matthys said. "We are each others support system. I'm certain as long as we are safe and we are healthy, the outcome will be OK."

Across the state line, the Illinois High School Association announced Thursday night the rest of the boys basketball state playoffs have been canceled. Among the teams affected was Marian Catholic, which avenged two earlier losses by knocking off Chicago-area preseason No. 1 Bloom Tuesday in a Class 4A sectional semifinal. The Class 2A and 1A state finals, scheduled for this weekend in Peoria, will not be played, along with the sectional finals, supersectionals and state finals in 4A and 3A.