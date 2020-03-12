IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The IHSAA announced in a press release Thursday morning that it will have a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss future action in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org and on the IHSAA Facebook page.

Five Region boys basketball teams are competing in the regional round Saturday, and the girls gymnastics state finals is also scheduled for the same day in Muncie.

Valparaiso, who is competing in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional, announced via Twitter that the IHSAA will limit fan attendance for all state competition. The Vikings are slated to play Merrillville at Noon Saturday.

“We are informed that only immediate family of participants may attend any IHSAA athletics events this weekend,” Valparaiso wrote in the tweet. “If you purchased tickets to gymnastics you can receive a refund through the IHSAA. If you purchased basketball tickets you can get a refund from Athletics Thurs or Fri.”

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, guard Donavan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

