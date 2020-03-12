IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic

The IHSAA announced in a press release Thursday morning that it will have a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss future action in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org and on the IHSAA Facebook page.
Five Region boys basketball teams are competing in the regional round Saturday, and the girls gymnastics state finals is also scheduled for the same day in Muncie.
Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel
Valparaiso, who is competing in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional, announced via Twitter that the IHSAA will limit fan attendance for all state competition. The Vikings are slated to play Merrillville at Noon Saturday.
“We are informed that only immediate family of participants may attend any IHSAA athletics events this weekend,” Valparaiso wrote in the tweet. “If you purchased tickets to gymnastics you can receive a refund through the IHSAA. If you purchased basketball tickets you can get a refund from Athletics Thurs or Fri.”
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, guard Donavan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.
In addition to the NBA, the remainder of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament was also canceled Thursday morning.
21st Century has advanced to the regional round for five straight years. The Cougars will face Elkhart Christian in the Class A Triton regional semifinals. Star senior guard Johnell Davis said it would be weird to compete in 21st Century’s biggest game of the year in a mostly empty gym.
“The fans make the game exciting with the noise, but I’ll play without the fans,” Davis said. “I just want to win. I just want to win state. But really, I don’t know how to feel about it.”
Cougars coach Rodney Williams said he will follow all of the IHSAA’s guidelines and precautions to keep his players safe.
“Well, hopefully everybody is healthy,” Williams said. “We haven’t heard any complaints about anybody (on our team) being sick. So, we’re concerned about it, but we’re not worried about it. If they have the game, we’re going to be there to play.”