You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic
topical alert top story urgent

IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnell Davis, 21st Century, basketball (coronavirus)

21st Century star Johnell Davis said he is ready to play without many fans Saturday.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

The IHSAA announced in a press release Thursday morning that it will have a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss future action in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org and on the IHSAA Facebook page.

Five Region boys basketball teams are competing in the regional round Saturday, and the girls gymnastics state finals is also scheduled for the same day in Muncie.

Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel

Valparaiso, who is competing in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional, announced via Twitter that the IHSAA will limit fan attendance for all state competition. The Vikings are slated to play Merrillville at Noon Saturday.

“We are informed that only immediate family of participants may attend any IHSAA athletics events this weekend,” Valparaiso wrote in the tweet. “If you purchased tickets to gymnastics you can receive a refund through the IHSAA. If you purchased basketball tickets you can get a refund from Athletics Thurs or Fri.”

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, guard Donavan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

For local college sports, mostly business as usual amid coronavirus concerns

In addition to the NBA, the remainder of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament was also canceled Thursday morning.

21st Century has advanced to the regional round for five straight years. The Cougars will face Elkhart Christian in the Class A Triton regional semifinals. Star senior guard Johnell Davis said it would be weird to compete in 21st Century’s biggest game of the year in a mostly empty gym.

“The fans make the game exciting with the noise, but I’ll play without the fans,” Davis said. “I just want to win. I just want to win state. But really, I don’t know how to feel about it.”

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing total to 12

Cougars coach Rodney Williams said he will follow all of the IHSAA’s guidelines and precautions to keep his players safe.

“Well, hopefully everybody is healthy,” Williams said. “We haven’t heard any complaints about anybody (on our team) being sick. So, we’re concerned about it, but we’re not worried about it. If they have the game, we’re going to be there to play.”

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

+24 Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts