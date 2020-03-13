IHSAA postpones boys basketball in coronavirus response, girls gymnastics still on

Hammond was only on its team bus for roughly 15 minutes before turning around. Assistant coach Mitchell Daniels III was the first person within the Wildcats' program to get the news, seeing an alert on his phone, and shared it with coach Larry Moore Jr. and their players.

After a stunning chain of events Thursday, Moore said he understands and supports the IHSAA's decision to postpone the boys basketball state tournament. The Illinois High School Association canceled the rest of its boys basketball campaign Thursday night, and the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA seasons were all suspended or postponed Thursday, as well.

Moore also admitted that he doesn't have clear steps as to what to do next. He said Hammond is now in limbo, along with the other five Region teams that advanced to regionals. Despite these unusual circumstances, he hopes that with some time off, his players will have a chance to contend for their first regional crown since 1954.

"I just explained to the guys that we still need to be ready," Moore said. "We'll get back to work in a day or two, if we can, and we just have to stay focused because we don't know when that call is going to come or if that call is going to come at all."