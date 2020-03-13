IHSAA postpones boys basketball in coronavirus response, girls gymnastics still on

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced in a press release Friday that the boys basketball state tournament has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It did not provide a specific date or timeline of when games could be rescheduled.
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled," the press release stated.
The girls gymnastics state finals will continue as scheduled. Defending state champion Chesterton, Portage, Valparaiso, Merrillville, South Central and Lake Central all have full teams or individual athletes competing at Worthen Arena in Muncie on Saturday at noon. No spectators are allowed to attend.
Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hammond, Hanover Central, Bowman and 21st Century teams were slated to play in the regional round Saturday.
Cougars star Johnell Davis said his team met up at its gym and was getting ready to leave Thursday for its Class A Triton Regional semifinal matchup against Elkhart Christian on Saturday. But as he and his teammates gathered their things, the senior received the most disheartening news of his prep career.
"I'm devastated," Davis said of the postponement. "I really wanted to play, I was ready to play. I was locked in, ready to go."
Hammond was only on its team bus for roughly 15 minutes before turning around. Assistant coach Mitchell Daniels III was the first person within the Wildcats' program to get the news, seeing an alert on his phone, and shared it with coach Larry Moore Jr. and their players.
After a stunning chain of events Thursday, Moore said he understands and supports the IHSAA's decision to postpone the boys basketball state tournament. The Illinois High School Association canceled the rest of its boys basketball campaign Thursday night, and the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA seasons were all suspended or postponed Thursday, as well.
Moore also admitted that he doesn't have clear steps as to what to do next. He said Hammond is now in limbo, along with the other five Region teams that advanced to regionals. Despite these unusual circumstances, he hopes that with some time off, his players will have a chance to contend for their first regional crown since 1954.
"I just explained to the guys that we still need to be ready," Moore said. "We'll get back to work in a day or two, if we can, and we just have to stay focused because we don't know when that call is going to come or if that call is going to come at all."
Hanover Central was supposed to join Hammond in the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional, but was faced with a similar situation Thursday. The Wildcats had already boarded their team bus and stopped off in Crown Point to grab a bite to eat.
That's when senior guard Chris Roop Jr. truly started to feel like his final prep campaign could be in jeopardy.
"At this point, I am hopeful," Roop said. "But everything seems to bet getting worse."
Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson fully excepted for the rest of the season to get postponed or canceled, and he believes the IHSAA made the right call. Originally, it had decided to only allow 12 varsity players, coaches, administrative staff, other essential personnel and 75 immediate family members of the athletes.
But even then, Robinson said high school basketball is nothing without the fans, especially at this point in the season. He would rather wait until his team can have the full experience.