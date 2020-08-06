IHSAA's guidance on football attendance could have big effect on athletic department budgets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Schultz spent much of Thursday morning working through an updated proposal to send to the Lake County Health Department.

The Andrean athletic director received new guidelines from the IHSAA on Thursday that will limit spectators to a maximum of 250 people per set of bleachers. While there is some ambiguity in the IHSAA guidelines as to what actually constitutes a “set of bleachers,” it’s clear that filling Andrean’s home football bleachers to the 4,000-seat capacity won’t be happening this season.

“I’ve had two goals since this thing started,” Schultz said. “The first is creating a safe environment and the second is having a full season. Every decision I make is grounded in that. The thing I need to do now is touch base with Lake County Health. We have a proposal ready to go that might be able to get us more than 250 per side.”

Andrean’s issue is the school only has one set of restrooms at its football field and the IHSAA guidelines call for separate designated restroom facilities that include a separate designated entrance per 250 fans. Schultz is looking at renting portable bathrooms, but he understands he won’t be the only one making that phone call.