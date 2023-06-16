INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff VanderWoude was at a loss for words to describe the feeling of going back-to-back at the IHSAA Class 2A State Tournament.

"I don't think I can explain. There's no words," Illiana Christian's coach said after his team's 3-0 win on Friday against Covenant Christian in the state title game.

"It's hard enough to win one, but they do two in a row. That's what I was just telling these boys — don't take it lightly. Just getting here is so hard. It's so hard. I don't think any of us will really understand until we look back and go 'Wow, that was awesome.'"

Cody DeJong echoed those sentiments, saying he was elated to win back-to-back championships: "It feels amazing. I mean. last year felt great, but it feels good again with my team. I love my team, and it's just great celebrating with them."

In a low-scoring game, Kevin Corcoran Jr. stepped up again for Illiana Christian, allowing six hits to go along with eight strikeouts in a complete-game shutout.

It was a scoreless affair until the fourth inning, when DeJong singled. After that, Tanner Post hit a ball to the right fielder that went under his glove and ruled an error. DeJong scored and Post ended up at third on the play.

After that error, Matt Bultema hit a ground ball to third base, and third baseman Jameson Laughlin took the out at first, conceding the run to make it 2-0.

In the sixth inning, after a pair of hits from DeJong and Post, DeJong scored on a Post stolen base when the catcher decided to throw to second.

DeJong said being able to contribute offensively in a game like this is a good feeling.

"It feels amazing," he said. "Their pitcher was definitely doing really good, and their team was good. I just stayed within myself and did what I did. I trusted my teammates and I knew we were making it happen."

Illiana made hardly any mistakes, while Covenant Christian made some costly errors. Corcoran had at least three pickoffs, while on the other side Ethan Kimmerle committed two errors on second-base pickoff attempts that allowed a runner to advance to third.

Corcoran credited his teammates for helping him on the mound, especially Isaac VanderWoude's assist on the pickoff plays, saying he was in the right position at the right time.

"The defense played phenomenal out there — made some great plays," he said. "Trust in your defense and also trusting in yourself ... you prepare well and in the end, just see what the result is. I mean you can't really change much, so just give them strikes, you don't give them free bases, usually try and do pretty well."

He also credited his teammates with helping get to Kimmerle, whom he gave major credit to.

"Their pitcher was phenomenal," he said. "I mean, he does really well. You had guys step up, like Tanner Post as a freshman coming into a game like this and producing the way he did. You have Cody DeJong, who's been on a tear all postseason. Guys like that really stepping up in a situation really brings the morale of the entire team up, and everybody wants to be there.

"When you do something like that, it really elevates everybody's enthusiasm, for sure."

VanderWoude was appreciative of Corcoran's pitching and the timely hitting as well, saying that was key in a game as tight as this.

"It makes easier. I mean, pitching and defense is what we build it around. Defense, pitching and timely hitting. If Kevin's pitching, it's hard to score runs. He did a great job too, and we took advantage of the stakes, and in a game like that, it's huge. If you have the pitching, it pays huge dividends, and you're gonna have a shot to win. That's all we ask," he said.

All of the hits conceded by Corcoran were singles, while Isaac VanderWoude had two doubles. Josh Vis had a double as well. This was a low-scoring affair, and any threat of extra bases were key even if the Vikings could not always convert on those opportunities.

Jeff VanderWoude said this group was very easy to coach, and that's what makes this team very rewarding.

"Coaching wasn't as hard as we know what was expected. We know what to do," he said. "And then let the leaders lead, so as a coach, it was about getting people in line, and just tell them 'do this, do that.'

"They know what we do, they know how to work, and we have great leaders. And the younger guys are all part of it. Some could look past it, but they bought in and work just as hard. We work hard, and good things happen."

Jeff VanderWoude said it's too early to start thinking about next year, but he has a message for the seniors who have been along for this ride, including Bultema, Vis, Corcoran and DeJong:

"Thank you for everything. They know how I feel about them. I'm proud of them, and I love them. I'm gonna be there for them their whole lives. I can't wait to be at their weddings," he said.

