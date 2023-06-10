KOKOMO — It was bound to happen sooner or later.

Westview sophomore star pitcher Max Engle had given up just eight runs heading into Saturday's Class 2A Kokomo Semistate semifinal.

Then he ran into 2A No. 10 Illiana Christian.

The Vikings (23-9) had outscored their postseason opponents by a 59-1 margin and busted the bats out yet again by hanging five runs in the bottom of the fifth on their way to a 9-2 win.

They will face the winner of Delphi (21-10) and Winchester (15-11) in the semistate final.

The Vikings may have scored nine runs, but they didn't record a single extra base hit, which is something that they've been known to do based off the mindset that they have at the plate.

"We just play our game and do the same stuff," said Illiana Christian senior pitcher Kevin Corcoran, Jr. "They have an outstanding pitcher and we just tried to really work him by having him make extra pitches and not let him beat us."

Corcoran Jr. finished with 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings, allowing seven hits and two walks with 113 pitches.

Westview (19-9) didn't have a 1-2-3 inning against them, but Corcoran Jr. kept battling and battling, including in the sixth after Westview center fielder Micah Miller reached on an error, but Corcoran Jr. got Max Engle to ground into a double play.

"The defense did an amazing job and they may not have had a 1-2-3 inning, but they had full trust in me to throw strikes and I have full trust in them to make all the plays in the field," said Corcoran Jr.

There was no score through four innings until Westview designated hitter Jack Massey singled to start the top of the fifth and was eventually knocked in by a Jason Engle single.

The Vikings responded with five hits in their half of the fifth, including RBI singles from Josh Vis and Cody DeJong as well as a two-run single from Corcoran Jr.

Winners of five straight, Illiana Christian also scored four in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single by Isaac VanderWoude and a two-run single from DeJong.

Responding and having mental toughness is part of the mindset that Illiana Christian coach Jeff VanderWoude has been trying to build since he's been there.

"They scored one and then we said 'Ok, let's go right here,'" said VanderWoude. "The culture we've been building here is to try and answer when we can and trust the guys in front of and behind you."

