Illiana Christian rides Keven Corcoran to cruise past Wapahani to state finals

KOKOMO – Illiana Christian junior pitcher Keven Corcoran said it’s an amazing feeling to be the first team to represent the Vikings in a state championship game.

“The first one, and it’s just the pride and joy that we've all put into it,” Corcoran said. “It was our goal, we reached it, and it was every everybody was part of it. And it was really special being with these guys and being able to play the game that we've been playing.”

Illiana shut out Wapahani 6-0 on Saturday to win the Kokomo Semistate at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

Corcoran, a lefty, did his part, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning before issuing a walk and giving up a single to start the frame. Unfazed, he got the next three batters in order to send Illiana into next weekend’s state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

“It felt great,” he said. “Obviously, they hit some balls hard. We have a great defense. We really played great defense, no mistakes. I think it kind of put pressure on them that they had to play well. I just hit zone and just dared them to hit it. It felt good off the hand.”

Corcoran gave up just the one hit, while striking out seven.

“I was attacking the zone,” he said. “My slider was working really, really well, and I was getting up in counts. That was a really big part of the success.”

Illiana (21-7) got all the runs it would need in the bottom of second inning with a two-out rally. After Aaron Gouwens walked, Ian Van Beek drove a pitch over the centerfielder’s head for a triple to drive in the first run. Isaac VanderWoude and Corcoran followed with run-scoring singles for a 3-0 lead. Cody DeJong walked before Gabe Van Roekel drove in two more runs with a single up the middle and a 5-0 advantage.

“I knew that it was going to be a curveball because when he threw his curveball, he kind of sat down and tucked his arm a little bit,” Van Beek said. “I was like, OK, it's curveball, and I just sat on it and drove it up the middle.”

Van Beek said he and his teammates keep the pressure on at the plate even with two outs.

“We look for our pitch, get our timing down and hit the ball,” he said.

Illiana added an insurance run in the fifth on singles by Gavin Meyer, Tyler Barker and Van Beek.

“We have a great one through nine,” Corcoran said. “Our eight, nine hitters have been really, really good this postseason, so I think we're a really dangerous lineup when it comes to one through nine.”

Illiana will play Centerville for the state championship next Friday or Saturday.

“We’ll do exactly what we’ve been doing,” Van Beek said. “Trust in each other, have confidence and just believe we can actually do it, which we can.”

Illiana coach Jeff VanderWoude said it was an amazing performance by Corcoran.

“We couldn't ask for more,” he said. “We talked one pitch at a time for the whole team, and we did it again. Second inning, it was one pitch at a time, and we focused on that.”

VanderWoude wasn’t surprised Corcoran regrouped after the walk and hit spoiled the perfect game and no-hitter.

“Next pitch, right?,” he said. “So he finished strong, love it.”

The Vikings are playing with a lot of confidence on this state tournament run, and they’re on a seven-game win streak.

“They believe in each other,” VanderWoude said. “They're on a mission. We've been talking about this since the beginning of the year. Not a lot of people knew about us. I knew we were good. I knew we could play, but I know how baseball goes and you’ve got to concentrate and focus on things you can control and that's what we did.”

