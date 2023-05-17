MUNSTER — Gavin Meyer was supposed to be out four to six weeks with a broken growth plate in his wrist. It wasn’t quite three weeks for the Illiana Christian sophomore when he took the hill for a non-conference game at Munster Wednesday.

The Ohio State commit had some trouble locating early, especially with his breaking ball. He said that had nothing to do with the wrist, though and he was good enough to go seven frames to put the Vikings in a spot to win 6-4 in eight innings. Senior Kevin Corcoran’s RBI single was the difference.

“I didn’t think I was going to go seven but I always love doing it,’ Meyer said. “Going into the postseason, games like this are all you can ask for. It just prepares us for later.”

Corcoran later scored on Cody DeJong’s single for some added insurance.

“It was a team effort. For the season, we’ve been talking about fighting, just keep fighting. We went through it. Some things didn’t go our way but we just kept going through it,” Vikings coach Jeff VanderWoude said. “Big hits, big pitches, big defense, I’m proud of the guys.”

Munster senior Kevin Hall forced extra innings when he tripled to leadoff the seventh, then scored on Zach Wright’s squeeze bunt to tie the game 4-4.

Hall also had a double and a single.

“(Illiana is) a great ball club. We finally put together some pieces and had a really good game today,” Hall said. “That’s baseball. It’s a game of inches. Little things led up to that small moment.”

The Vikings (18-7) scored first when Meyer lined a single to center field that plated Matt Bultema from second base in the second inning. Illiana left the bases loaded after that.

Sam Hays evened things for the Mustangs (14-12) when he scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the inning. He drove in two more with a third-inning single to put Munster in front 3-1.

Illiana got one back in the fourth when Isaac VanderWoude bunted for a two-out single and Josh Vis scored on Hays’ throwing error. It tied the game in the sixth when Aaron Gouwens singled, took second on a wild pitch and then scored on a throwing error when he was attempting to steal third.

The Vikings took the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Isaac VanderWoude and Aaron Gouwens both scored on throwing errors.

Hays and Drew Wanicki each threw four innings for Munster. Neither was perfect but both made critical pitches in key situations to keep the Mustangs in the game. Hays allowed only two runs over four innings, leaving the bases loaded twice.

“Sam Hays did not have his best stuff today but he was able to battle and work out of some things,” Munster coach Mike Mikolajczyk said. “We like Drew out of that relief role and he was able to work out of a few things, too.”

The Vikings, defending Class 2A state champions, are ranked No. 3 by Prep Baseball Report and No. 10 by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.

“There’s a reason why we have Illiana at this point in our schedule,” Mikolajzcyk said. “Jeff (VanderWoude) is a great coach. We know they’re going to be great competition for us heading into the sectional.”

