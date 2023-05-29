Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WHITING — Illiana Christian baseball is getting pretty used to posing for pictures after a title win.

The Class 2A No. 3 Vikings (21-9) won their second straight sectional after beating Bishop Noll 11-1 in six innings in the Whiting final on Monday afternoon.

Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the defending 2A state champs got off to another good start, as their first six batters reached base, scoring four runs and knocking out Bishop Noll starter Jackson Montgomery after just 16 pitches.

"We're all just trying to do our job by moving guys over, hitting good pitches and trying to help the team," Illiana Christian senior first baseman Cody DeJong said.

DeJong reached base four times with two walks, two runs and two RBI from the No. 4 spot.

He also scored the fourth run of the first after being knocked in by a Matt Bultema two-run single.

The big first inning was all Illiana Christian senior ace Kevin Corcoran needed, as he pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out eight with no walks over six innings.

When asked if the Vikings feel any extra pressure since they won it all last year, Corcoran admitted that there is, but it's how a team handles it that makes the difference.

"We try not to feel that way even if it comes up, but all that we have to do is play our game and believe we what we have is enough," said Corcoran, who also went 2 for 4 with a single, double and an RBI.

Illiana Christian tacked on one run in the third before its big five-run fourth that saw an RBI single from DeJong and a two-run single by Vikings catcher Aaron Gouwens.

With this win, the Illiana Christian baseball program is the first in the school's athletic history to win multiple sectional titles, not to mention in consecutive fashion.

"It's something that these guys will really realize in 10 or 20 years, but they have bigger goals and have a 'back to work' mindset," Illiana Christian coach Jeff VanderWoude said.

