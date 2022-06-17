Illiana Christian wouldn't be denied en route to 2A state title win

INDIANAPOLIS — Ian Van Beek has lost plenty.

The Illiana Christian senior didn't have a postseason as a freshman when the Vikings were waiting to be eligible for the IHSAA playoffs after moving across the border from Illinois.

Then the pandemic cost him and every other spring athlete the 2020 season. Last year, Van Beek and the Vikings lost in a Class 2A sectional final.

But nothing was going to deny Van Beek and Illiana this spring, Kevin Corcoran Jr, pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, and Gabe Van Roekel and Gavin Meyer drove in two runs each as the Vikings rolled by Centerville 10-1 in the 2A state final at Victory Field.

It was the first team state title in any sport for Illiana, whose previous best finish was second in Class 2A boys cross country in Illinois in 2013.

"It means a whole lot," said Van Beek. who was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. "We've been talking this whole year that we're gonna get this state championship. Almost nobody believed in us.

"And we played our game, and not a single close game throughout the entire postseason."

Illiana (22-7), which won its final eight games and 14 of its last 15, actually trailed 1-0 after the top of the first in this one.

But the Vikings wiped out that deficit with a four-run rally in the bottom of the first that featured just one hit: Meyer's RBI single to right. Also mixed in were three walks, a hit batter, an error and a wild pitch.

"I was thinking, in the seven spot as the DH, just gotta get that run in," said Meyer, who added a sacrifice fly in the third inning. "It's two outs, bottom of the first. You've got to help your pitcher out."

As usual, Corcoran (5-1) didn't need much help. Six days after throwing a one-hit shutout to beat Wapahani in the semistate, he pitched a two-hitter.

That early cushion helped settle down the junior lefty.

"First state (championship) game in Illiana history and never been in a game like that ... obviously there's a little nerves going into it," Corcoran said.

"The first inning is always the toughest, especially that many people (in the stands). Just (had) to calm down and relax. After that, I felt great, the team looked great."

Indeed. The Vikings put the game out of reach with two runs in the third and four more in the fourth for a 10-1 lead, Corcoran and Van Roekel, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first, each hit RBI singles.

After that, it was just a case of Corcoran finishing what he started and helping Illiana make history.

"We talked to these kids and told them, 'You know, there can only be one team that wins something the first time," said coach Jeff VanderWoude, a 1997 Illiana alum who played baseball and wrestled in high school. "And they did it, man."

And they did after a 6-5 start that included a three-game losing streak.

"We talk about trials and tribulations, consider it pure joy," VanderWoude said. "Through that our faith is being strengthened.

"We went through a little stretch early in the year and these boys came together as a family. We made all these adjustments. They focused, right? They took out what wasn't working and they put back in what was working. And they've been playing great ball and sticking together."

All the way to a state championship.

