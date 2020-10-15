Illiana Christian's Justin Van Prooyen making his move at the right time

While physically gifted, Ramos believes the difference has been above Van Prooyen’s shoulders.

“He’s kind of a throwback, no nonsense with a great work ethic. He’s dedicated, disciplined, everything you want in an athlete,” Ramos said. “He is relentless. There is no quit in Justin. Whatever I tell him he needs, he’ll dedicate himself to it. Mentally, he’s as resilient as they come.”

To that end, Van Prooyen didn’t see the canceled track season and quarantine during the early summer as a problem. He used it to his advantage.

“I thought that was an excellent opportunity to just get out there and run. There was nothing stopping me with no races. I had nothing going on,” he said. “I ran every single day.”

There were a lot of top 10 finishes for Van Prooyen this season, including fifth at the Hebron Sectional last week. He was only 13 seconds behind winner Quinton Bock from Crown Point. The Vikings placed fourth as a team to qualify for the regional.

The aim at Saturday’s Crown Point Regional is to finish in the top 10 individually.