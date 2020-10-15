 Skip to main content
Illiana Christian's Justin Van Prooyen making his move at the right time
Boys cross country

Illiana Christian's Justin Van Prooyen making his move at the right time

Justin Van Prooyen

Illiana Christian senior Justin Van Prooyen leads the Vikings into their first Indiana regional Saturday. He finished fifth at the Hebron Sectional last week.

 David P. Funk, The Times

DYER — Illiana Christian’s Justin Van Prooyen’s move into the top tier of area runners was perfectly timed.

The Vikings senior and his teammates are eligible for the IHSAA postseason for the first time after moving into Indiana from Lansing, Illinois, in 2018.

“I couldn’t say last year ‘I want to go to state.’ Now we can say ‘We want to get this far. We want to accomplish that.’ It’s definitely important. As a first year team, we’re just kind of getting our feet in the water,” Van Prooyen said. “It’s nice to get recognized and appreciated. You don’t really get much publicity when you’re not in the IHSAA.”

It’s also no coincidence that Van Prooyen’s times started to drop after the arrival of first-year coach Jorge Ramos.

Ramos quickly saw a few things he could improve in his No. 1 runner’s form and function.

“I equate to a high horsepower car that has a misfire. I said ‘You’re out of tune but once we get it in tune, it’s going to click just like that,’” Ramos said. “From the first day, I told him if he just gave it enough time he was going to be good.”

Van Prooyen’s been under 17 minutes all season, posting a personal-best of 16 minutes, 42.6 seconds at the New Prairie Invitational last month. As a junior, he was rarely below 17 minutes and finished New Prairie at 17:28.1.

While physically gifted, Ramos believes the difference has been above Van Prooyen’s shoulders.

“He’s kind of a throwback, no nonsense with a great work ethic. He’s dedicated, disciplined, everything you want in an athlete,” Ramos said. “He is relentless. There is no quit in Justin. Whatever I tell him he needs, he’ll dedicate himself to it. Mentally, he’s as resilient as they come.”

To that end, Van Prooyen didn’t see the canceled track season and quarantine during the early summer as a problem. He used it to his advantage.

“I thought that was an excellent opportunity to just get out there and run. There was nothing stopping me with no races. I had nothing going on,” he said. “I ran every single day.”

There were a lot of top 10 finishes for Van Prooyen this season, including fifth at the Hebron Sectional last week. He was only 13 seconds behind winner Quinton Bock from Crown Point. The Vikings placed fourth as a team to qualify for the regional.

The aim at Saturday’s Crown Point Regional is to finish in the top 10 individually.

“I want to do my very best to have the team qualify for semistate. I think that’s very important for a first-year (IHSAA) team,” Van Prooyen said. “I know who’s who and where I should be. I’m going to run with them and try to push it the best I can.”

