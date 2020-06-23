Illiana Tour back on track after early cancelations

The junket’s been offering regional golfers a chance to play competitively for decades. It winds its way through courses in northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Illinois. The next stop is Palmira Golf & Country Club in St. John on June 26.

“The competition is there. We have all levels of competition and there’s really nothing else around in northwest Indiana like this,” Deedrick said.

Players are broken into four divisions based on scoring averages, with a golfer from each group making up a team. Teams don’t have to golf together. The two best scores on a team for each hole count toward team totals. Winners earn gift certificates to course pro shops.

About 60 golfers played White Hawk. That’s up about a dozen from a year ago. All the events this year have seen bigger turnouts.

“This year, people are really coming out. I was shocked with how many people came to Sandy Pines (June 12) and how many of them said they were going to make it to White Hawk,” Panning said.

Walk ups are welcome but players are encouraged to contact the course in advance. Golfers pay green fees, cart fees and an event fee. The tour schedule is online at scherwood.com/illiana-tour.