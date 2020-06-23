You are the owner of this article.
Illiana Tour back on track after early cancelations
CROWN POINT — There’s normalcy to be found on the links.

The Illiana Tour returned earlier this month, providing area players with something regular.

“It’s nice being out. It’s nice seeing the guys out. It really makes me feel great,” Bruno Panning said. “Most of the guys I know by name and it’s just great to see all of them again. It’s like renewing an old friendship.”

Panning, a retired steelworker from St. John, and Greg Deedrick, of Schererville, are tour coordinators. They keep track of tee times and scores in the clubhouse.

The Illiana Tour lost five events to the coronavirus this year. Things finally started June 5 at Wicker Park in Highland.

“You’re pent up all winner and the COVID hits, you couldn’t get tee times. You couldn’t play,” Deedrick said. “I don’t know if it’s because of the late start but so far we’ve had a lot of enthusiasm.”

White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point on Friday was the third of at least 13 stops on a tour that will end with a “jackpot” event on Sept. 18 at Scherwood Golf in Schererville. At the moment, Sept. 11 is an open date.

“There was no sense taking any chances with any of the golfers, no rhyme or reason to endanger anybody’s life,” Panning said.

The junket’s been offering regional golfers a chance to play competitively for decades. It winds its way through courses in northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Illinois. The next stop is Palmira Golf & Country Club in St. John on June 26.

“The competition is there. We have all levels of competition and there’s really nothing else around in northwest Indiana like this,” Deedrick said.

Players are broken into four divisions based on scoring averages, with a golfer from each group making up a team. Teams don’t have to golf together. The two best scores on a team for each hole count toward team totals. Winners earn gift certificates to course pro shops.

About 60 golfers played White Hawk. That’s up about a dozen from a year ago. All the events this year have seen bigger turnouts.

“This year, people are really coming out. I was shocked with how many people came to Sandy Pines (June 12) and how many of them said they were going to make it to White Hawk,” Panning said.

Walk ups are welcome but players are encouraged to contact the course in advance. Golfers pay green fees, cart fees and an event fee. The tour schedule is online at scherwood.com/illiana-tour.

Some are there to win but others are just out for a good time in the sunshine, Panning said.

“It’s a good, friendly competition. I don’t ever remember anybody getting into arguments or yelling,” Panning said. “They all get along well together and everybody’s welcome.”

