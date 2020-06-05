Indiana coach Tom Allen heartbroken by George Floyd tragedy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Indiana football coach Tom Allen saw the video about the tragic death of George Floyd, followed by protests and more violence powered by racial injustice, he had to follow his heart.

“I tell our team all the time you have to live your life with conviction, and that means that you’re willing to take a stand for what’s right,” Allen said recently during a Zoom call.

He wanted to make a statement on what was happening around the world, and he ran it by Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass first because Allen knows he also represents the school, and he didn’t want the statement to come across as reckless.

At 12:20 p.m. on May 29, Allen tweeted, “My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO.”

LEO, short for love each other, has been the philosophy Allen has brought to IU ever since taking the coaching job in December 2016.