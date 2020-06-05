Indiana coach Tom Allen heartbroken by George Floyd tragedy

When Indiana football coach Tom Allen saw the video about the tragic death of George Floyd, followed by protests and more violence powered by racial injustice, he had to follow his heart.
“I tell our team all the time you have to live your life with conviction, and that means that you’re willing to take a stand for what’s right,” Allen said recently during a Zoom call.
He wanted to make a statement on what was happening around the world, and he ran it by Indiana Athletic Director Fred Glass first because Allen knows he also represents the school, and he didn’t want the statement to come across as reckless.
At 12:20 p.m. on May 29, Allen tweeted, “My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family. John 15:12 #LEO.”
LEO, short for love each other, has been the philosophy Allen has brought to IU ever since taking the coaching job in December 2016.
“I just love our guys. I care about them. I knew they were hurting; I had already been talking to them and I knew there was a lot going on,” Allen said. “I just felt like I have a tremendous responsibility in this role to mentor and lead many young men from all different backgrounds, all different races and all different types of upbringings. We talk about that a lot, and that’s what LEO is about. It’s about a choice of choosing to love the people around you.”
Many past and present players took to Twitter after Allen made his statement, tweeting what LEO means to them.
On Monday, IU football players, tight end TJ Ivy and wide receiver Whop Philyor, participated in a peaceful protest in Bloomington, marching with signs that read “Am I next?”
“The police is supposed to be the glue for all communities,” Philyor told the Indiana Daily Student. “They’re not supposed to be killing you.”
The protest Ivy and Philyor attended was one day after more tragic news struck the Indiana football community. On Sunday, former Indiana football player Chris Beaty, 38, was shot and killed in Indianapolis amidst the protests.
“We continue to have heavy hearts with Chris Beaty and his family,” Allen said. “We want to continue to support them. We appreciate everything he stood for and represented, and I think it’s obvious with how he continues to be honored in Indianapolis.”
Beaty’s tragic death added to the series of unfortunate events that have hit the program since March.
First, it was the coronavirus pandemic, which changed things for people all over the world. Then over Mother’s Day weekend, the parents of walk-on wide receiver Cam Wilson were both found dead. The autopsy confirmed that his mother, Cassandra Wilson, died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. Three hours later, police found her ex-husband, Troy Wilson, dead in Indianapolis, about 56 miles from where Cassandra was, and police believe he killed himself.
Most recently, there was the death of Chris Beaty and the fight for racial equality across the United States.
“It’s been hard, and I don’t think you probably realize how hard it really is until you take a step back, when some of these things pass,” Allen said. “Obviously, nobody could have predicted these kinds of things are going to happen, and it happens, such serious, heavy things happening one after the next… This is what we talk about all the time, that when these storms come – not if they come, when they come – you have a rock solid foundation that cannot be shaken.”
One positive piece of news is that Allen will get to see his players soon, as IU announced Wednesday its steps to have fall sport athletes return to campus to start working out. The first group to start voluntary workouts will be members of the football team beginning June 15.
The process will begin on Monday, when 68 players travel back. Two weeks later, another 25 will come back, and two weeks after that, additional players will return.
The first group of players to get back will be tested for COVID-19, with half on Tuesday and half on Wednesday. The coaching staff will be tested on Monday. There will be a two-to-three-day period of quarantine before the results. Once they’re cleared, they can begin to workout in groups of 10 in the weight room.
Activities will clearly be limited, but Allen said he is just happy he’ll be able to see his guys in person again, especially during a time like this, where he can continue to provide a space for open conversation about the events taking place in the world right now.
“It’s (LEO) what I’ve believed in my coaching career and I brought it here and I believe in it and stand by it, because it’s about life. It’s transferable to the field. It’s how you build a great football team, I believe, as well as how you build a great man,” Allen said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do here. We want to do both… And that’s, to me, what my ultimate responsibility is, and that’s what I believe I’ll be judged on as a coach one day. It’s not for the wins and losses, but for the character of men that we develop inside, in each of them, and the leadership qualities that we can develop inside of them.”
“That gives us a great opportunity during these challenging times to really maximize the core value of our program and help it be at the forefront.”
