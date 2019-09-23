The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association presents the boys 1A, 2A and 3A high school soccer polls
Class 3A
1. Zionsville; 2. Carroll (Ft. Wayne); 3. Chesterton; 4. Columbus East; 5. Center Grove; 6. North Central; 7. Warsaw; 8. Crown Point; 9. Fishers; 10. Hamilton Southeastern; 11. Noblesville; 12. Castle; 13. Morton; 14. Northridge; 15. Greenfield-Central; 16. Southport; 17. Pike; 18. Penn; 19. Carmel; 20. Goshen
Class 2A
1. Mishawaka Marian; 2. Memorial (Evansville); 3. Guerin Catholic; 4. Concordia Lutheran; 5. Danville; 6. Washington Community; 7. Cardinal Ritter; 8. Western; 9. Manchester; 10. South Bend St. Joseph; 11. Lawrenceburg; 12. NorthWood; 13. Heritage Hills; 14. West Noble; 15. Leo; 16. Gibson Southern; 17. Lebanon; 18. Brebuef Jesuit; 19. New Castle; 20. Princeton
Class A
1. Park Tudor; 2. University; 3. Bethany Christian; 4. Scecina Memorial; 5. Oldenburg Academy; 6. Lakewood Park Christian; 7. South Knox; 8. Argos; 9. Providence; 10. Jac-Cen-Del; 11. Bethesda Christian; 12. Greenwood Christian; 13. Lafayette Central Catholic; 14. Lutheran (Indianapolis); 15. Shoals; 16. Covington; 17. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis); 18. Central Christian Academy; 19. North White; 20. Rising Sun