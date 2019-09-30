Boys Soccer
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association's polls
Class 3A
1. Zionsville; 2. Carroll (Ft. Wayne); 3. Chesterton; 4. North Central; 5. Columbus East; 6. Center Grove; 7. Warsaw; 8. Crown Point; 9. Fishers; 10. Noblesville; 11. Hamilton Southeastern; 12. Castle; 13. Northridge; 14. Greenfield-Central; 15. Hammond Morton; 16. Carmel17. Pike; 18. Munster; 19. Plainfield; 20. Goshen.
Class 2A
1. Mishawaka Marian; 2. Evansville Memorial; 3. Concordia Lutheran; 4. Western; 5. Washington Community; 6. Cardinal Ritter; 7. Guerin Catholic; 8. Danville; 9. Manchester; 10. NorthWood; 11. Lawrenceburg; 12. South Bend St. Joseph; 13. Heritage Hills; 14. Leo; 15. West Noble; 16. Lebanon; 17. Speedway; 18. Gibson Southern; 19. Culver Academies; 20. Clark.
Class A
1. Park Tudor; 2. University; 3. Scecina Memorial; 4. Bethany Christian; 5. Lakewood Park Christian; 6. Oldenburg Christian; 7. Argos; 8. South Knox; 9. Jac-Cen-Del; 10. Bethesda Christian; 11. Providence; 12. Greenwood Christian; 13. Lafayette Central Catholic; 14. Lutheran (Indianapolis); 15. Covington; 16. Illiana Christian; 17. North White; 18. Shoals; 19. Central Christian Academy; 20. Heritage Christian.