MEN'S SOCCER

Indiana falls in College Cup final: Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall beat Indiana to win its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night. Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth title and first since 2012. Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night. “We did everything we could to win that game. It's the hardest I've ever seen this team work,” Indiana defender A.J. Palazzolo said. “We just couldn't find the moment to get that goal. But we had belief. They just had a little lucky goal there at the end. But they're a great side.” The Thundering Herd peppered Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who made seven saves, including his dive to deflect Vinicius Fernandes' shot to the corner in the 23rd minute. Celentano had 10 shutouts going into the final.m Victor Bezzera's free kick was stopped by Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle in the 49the minute, but Indiana was offside. Semmle finished with one save. Indiana has been to the College Cup 21 times, more than any other program in the tournament’s history.