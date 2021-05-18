 Skip to main content
Indiana falls in College Cup final
Indiana falls in College Cup final: Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall beat Indiana to win its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night. Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth title and first since 2012. Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night. “We did everything we could to win that game. It's the hardest I've ever seen this team work,” Indiana defender A.J. Palazzolo said. “We just couldn't find the moment to get that goal. But we had belief. They just had a little lucky goal there at the end. But they're a great side.” The Thundering Herd peppered Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who made seven saves, including his dive to deflect Vinicius Fernandes' shot to the corner in the 23rd minute. Celentano had 10 shutouts going into the final.m  Victor Bezzera's free kick was stopped by Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle in the 49the minute, but Indiana was offside. Semmle finished with one save. Indiana has been to the College Cup 21 times, more than any other program in the tournament’s history.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKim hired at River Forest: River Forest hired Cory McKim as its new boys basketball coach at the school's board meeting Tuesday. McKim was the junior varsity coach at Portage for the last 14 years. McKim will replace Rodney Thompson, who coached the Ingots this past season.

AUTO RACING

Allen tapped for 500 national anthem: Chart-topping, platinum-selling country recording artist Jimmie Allen will perform the national anthem at this year's Indianapolis 500. Allen will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before drivers are called to their cars May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBC will telecast “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for the third consecutive year. Allen made history in 2018 as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio, with “Best Shot” and “Make Me Want To.” Allen last month won New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His debut picture book, “My Voice Is a Trumpet,” is set for release in June.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Tbree-time medalist Bellamy retires: Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday. Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women's national team. The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. The defenseman also played in nine International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships, one of only two players to win eight gold medals. The 2020 worlds were pushed to this year and were rescheduled for May 6-16 in Nova Scotia, Canada, before local health officials scrapped plans to hold the tournament.

