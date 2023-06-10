INDIANAPOLIS — It was a tight game throughout, but in the end, the Indiana Girls All-Stars pulled out a tight one, 71-67.

Laila Hull, the Indiana Miss Basketball from Zionsville, finished with a game-high 22 points and 14 boards. Asia Donald, the 2023 Times Player of the Year from Hobart, chipped in 9 points to help elevate the Hoosier All-Stars.

Kentucky's JaKayla Thompson had 20 points to lead the losing side.

Indiana got out to a 9-0 lead before Kentucky even scored, but Kentucky came back with a vengeance and managed to draw the game even. That's when Donald came off the bench and provided a spark, scoring all 9 of her points in the second quarter in a variety of ways, including an and-one and some nifty layups.

When asked about her second-quarter contributions, Donald said it means a lot to be able to provide an edge in such a close game.

"It felt good that I found my groove and was able to get my shots off," she said.

In the third quarter, the teams kept trading baskets, with Indiana leading the majority of the time. The shooting in the third was anemic: Kentucky shot 39% from the field, Indiana 31%.

The action picked up in the fourth behind Hull and a team effort. With 2:17 left, Kentucky led 65-64 after a Haven Ford 3-point play. On the next possession, Hull responded with a 3-point play of her own, to which Thompson responded with a long jumper.

After an Indiana timeout, Hull came out on a broken play and hit a tough layup with 11.4 seconds to give Indiana the final lead. Kentucky had one more play, but a great Indiana defensive possession ended in a turnover, and Ashlynn Brooke hit two free throws to bury Kentucky.

Donald, who is heading to Indiana State, appreciates the fact that this is the last thing she'll ever get to get to do at the high school level. She's excited about the new experiences and environment when it comes to next season.

"It kinda feels crazy, because it don't feel real and went by so fast," she said.

