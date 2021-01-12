Indiana High School Basketball Poll

|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lawrence North (11)
|9-0
|272
|1
|2. Carmel (2)
|10-0
|250
|2
|3. Homestead (1)
|12-0
|230
|3
|4. Lafayette Jeff
|11-0
|187
|4
|5. Indpls Cathedral
|9-1
|153
|6
|6. S. Bend Adams
|10-0
|142
|7
|7. Westfield
|8-1
|127
|5
|8. Indianapolis Attucks
|10-2
|119
|8
|9. Zionsville
|7-3
|74
|9
|10. Crown Point
|4-0
|46
|T10
Others receiving votes:
West Side 44. Greenwood 8. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 7. Bloomington North 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Heritage Hills (10)
|7-0
|252
|1
|2. Hammond (4)
|6-1
|242
|2
|3. Silver Creek
|8-2
|221
|3
|4. Ev. Bosse
|5-0
|202
|4
|5. Leo
|9-0
|161
|7
|6. S. Bend St. Joseph's
|7-2
|117
|9
|7. Mishawaka Marian
|7-2
|113
|6
|8. Sullivan
|8-1
|112
|8
|9. Greensburg
|6-2
|91
|5
|10. Danville
|4-1
|50
|10
Others receiving votes:
Peru 35. Connersville 30. Guerin Catholic 30. Beech Grove 14. Delta 10.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14)
|10-0
|280
|1
|2. Shenandoah
|9-3
|240
|2
|3. Linton-Stockton
|12-2
|209
|4
|4. S. Spencer
|9-2
|174
|3
|5. Blackford
|7-2
|166
|T5
|6. Westview
|7-2
|118
|T5
|7. Parke Heritage
|10-2
|111
|8
|8. Central Noble
|9-1
|107
|9
|9. Indpls Covenant Christian
|9-1
|103
|7
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|9-1
|52
|NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Ripley 33. Eastern Hancock 30. Madison-Grant 16. Northeastern 14. Churubusco 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lake Station 6. Andrean 6.
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (14)
|10-2
|280
|1
|2. Kouts
|9-1
|252
|2
|3. Loogootee
|9-2
|208
|4
|4. Bloomfield
|5-1
|179
|3
|5. N. Daviess
|9-1
|177
|5
|6. Edinburgh
|10-2
|128
|7
|7. Covington
|4-2
|127
|8
|8. Morristown
|7-3
|103
|6
|9. Indpls Lutheran
|8-2
|56
|NR
|(tie) Tindley
|6-4
|56
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 46. Lafayette Catholic 26. Triton 23. Washington Twp. 7. Ev. Christian 6. Lanesville 6.<