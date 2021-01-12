 Skip to main content
Indiana High School Basketball Poll
Indiana High School Basketball Poll

Class 4A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Lawrence North (11)9-02721
2. Carmel (2)10-02502
3. Homestead (1)12-02303
4. Lafayette Jeff11-01874
5. Indpls Cathedral9-11536
6. S. Bend Adams10-01427
7. Westfield8-11275
8. Indianapolis Attucks10-21198
9. Zionsville7-3749
10. Crown Point4-046T10

Others receiving votes:

West Side 44. Greenwood 8. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 7. Bloomington North 6.

Class 3A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Heritage Hills (10)7-02521
2. Hammond (4)6-12422
3. Silver Creek8-22213
4. Ev. Bosse5-02024
5. Leo9-01617
6. S. Bend St. Joseph's7-21179
7. Mishawaka Marian7-21136
8. Sullivan8-11128
9. Greensburg6-2915
10. Danville4-15010

Others receiving votes:

Peru 35. Connersville 30. Guerin Catholic 30. Beech Grove 14. Delta 10.

Class 2A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (14)10-02801
2. Shenandoah9-32402
3. Linton-Stockton12-22094
4. S. Spencer9-21743
5. Blackford7-2166T5
6. Westview7-2118T5
7. Parke Heritage10-21118
8. Central Noble9-11079
9. Indpls Covenant Christian9-11037
10. Southwestern (Jefferson)9-152NR

Others receiving votes:

S. Ripley 33. Eastern Hancock 30. Madison-Grant 16. Northeastern 14. Churubusco 9. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lake Station 6. Andrean 6.

Class 1A
 W-LPtsPrv
1. Barr-Reeve (14)10-22801
2. Kouts9-12522
3. Loogootee9-22084
4. Bloomfield5-11793
5. N. Daviess9-11775
6. Edinburgh10-21287
7. Covington4-21278
8. Morristown7-31036
9. Indpls Lutheran8-256NR
(tie) Tindley6-456NR

Others receiving votes:

Jac-Cen-Del 46. Lafayette Catholic 26. Triton 23. Washington Twp. 7. Ev. Christian 6. Lanesville 6.<

