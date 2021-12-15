Indiana Northwest's Jesse Ford picks up coaching honor

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IUN's Ford honored: First-year Indiana Northwest coach Jesse Ford was named HoopsDirt Coach of the Week on Wednesday. The RedHawks area 9-3 and 5-1 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, and extended their winning streak to seven games after picking up a pair of wins last week.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's Cookerly honored: Valparaiso's defensive wizard, Rylee Cookerly, was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team on Wednesday. The senior finished one dig shy of the NCAA record as the Beacons lost in the NIVC championship on Sunday. She graduated in May with a Bachelor's degree in nursing, finishing with a 3.96 undergrad GPA.
PRO FOOTBALL
Rodgers thriving despite injury: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been playing well despite barely practicing because of a broken pinky toe, said he’d like to avoid surgery unless “absolutely necessary.” Coming off a bye week that resulted in some healing and optimism that he could get back on a regular preparation schedule, Rodgers practiced on Friday and threw four touchdown passes in Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears. Rodgers, however, said he suffered a setback in the game. That seemed to open the door to surgery, a minor procedure that he said wouldn’t cost him playing time.
AUTO RACING
F1 star receives knighthood: Lewis Hamilton picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track. The seven-time Formula One champion received a knighthood on Wednesday at Windsor Castle but declined to speak to the media afterward. In a controversial finish on Sunday, Max Verstappen won his first world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a pass of Hamilton on the final lap of a riveting season. It denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth title. Hamilton gets the honorary title of “Sir” after being knighted by the Prince of Wales for services to motorsports. The 36-year-old Briton was joined by his mother, Carmen Lockhart. When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank you.” Three other F1 drivers have been knighted: Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart. Hamilton is the first to be awarded while still competing in the sport. The Mercedes driver had been seeking his fifth consecutive title and eighth overall to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher. The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his Red Bull rival, and Verstappen had the late advantage because he was using fresher tires.