Indiana, Notre Dame women's basketball pick up wins

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hoosiers prevail with top scorer out: Grace Berger scored 22 points and No. 6 Indiana survived a late push from visiting Nebraska to win 72-65 on Thursday night. Aleksa Gulbe added 17 points and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 13 for the Hoosiers (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten), who are 5-0 in the conference for the first time. Mackenzie Holmes, who leads Indiana in points per game and rebounds per game, missed the matchup with a left knee injury. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska (13-3, 2-3) with 17 points and Jaz Shelley added 15.
Notre Dame wins on road: Dara Mabrey scored a season-best 22 points, Olivia Miles added 15 points and 12 assists and No. 20 Notre Dame built a big lead early and cruised to a 74-64 road victory over Wake Forest. Notre Dame (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast), which rebounded from a two-point loss to ranked Duke that ended a four-game win streak, made nearly half its shots (27 of 56) while forcing 19 turnovers. Sam Brunelle added 16 points and Maya Dodson had 12 for Notre Dame.
Valpo falls to Illinois State: Grace White had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but Valparaiso lost 65-49 to Illinois State in Normal, Illinois. Shay Frederick added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Beacons (4-12, 2-3 Missouri Valley). Valpo's next game is Saturday at Bradley.
Shaw scores 16 in Purdue Northwest loss: Crown Point grad Dash Shaw scored 16 points, but Purdue Northwest fell 64-61 to visiting Wisconsin-Parkside in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Abbie McDowell added 12 points and Kennedy Jackson scored 10 for the Pride (4-8, 1-4).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Notre Dame wins sixth straight: Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson's previous season high of an 11-point deficit. Notre Dame starts a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
OLYMPICS
White likely participate in fifth Olympics: Shaun White all but wrapped up a spot in his fifth Olympics on Thursday when he qualified for the finals of a snowboard contest in Switzerland and his nearest American pursuer failed to move on. White finished fifth in the qualifying round, while Chase Blackwell failed to make it to Saturday's 12-man final. It means White, who came into the event as the fourth-ranked American in the World Snowboard Points List, cannot fall further down in that ranking, while Blackwell, who was fifth, cannot move up. The U.S. has four spots on the men's halfpipe team and is expected to use those rankings to fill out the last three spots.
PRO BASEBALL
Robo ump experiment over in Atlantic League: The Atlantic League is restoring its pitching mound to 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate and returning strike zone judgement to umpires after experimenting with moving the rubber back a foot and using an automatic ball-strike system. The independent league announced the changes Thursday as part of its partnership with Major League Baseball. The sides have been paired since 2019, with the Atlantic League agreeing to test rules and equipment that might one day reach the majors. The Atlantic League will continue to use larger, 17-inch bases; anti-shift rules; and a change to extra innings that puts runners at first and second to begin the first inning after regulation and then loads the bases for innings after that.