Indiana, Notre Dame women's basketball pick up wins

Notre Dame wins sixth straight: Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson on Wednesday night. The Fighting Irish held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson's previous season high of an 11-point deficit. Notre Dame starts a three-game road trip against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

White likely participate in fifth Olympics: Shaun White all but wrapped up a spot in his fifth Olympics on Thursday when he qualified for the finals of a snowboard contest in Switzerland and his nearest American pursuer failed to move on. White finished fifth in the qualifying round, while Chase Blackwell failed to make it to Saturday's 12-man final. It means White, who came into the event as the fourth-ranked American in the World Snowboard Points List, cannot fall further down in that ranking, while Blackwell, who was fifth, cannot move up. The U.S. has four spots on the men's halfpipe team and is expected to use those rankings to fill out the last three spots.