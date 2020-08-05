You are the owner of this article.
Indiana, Purdue Big Ten-only schedules released ahead of season of uncertainty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana, Purdue Big Ten-only schedules released ahead of season of uncertainty

Purdue Indiana Football

Purdue's Rondale Moore runs out of the tackle of Indiana's Raheem Layne for a touchdown during the 2018 Old Oaken Bucket game. Moore is "1,000% healthy," according to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.

 Darron Cummings, File, Associated Press

All bets are off for the 2020 season, which remains uncertain, and both Indiana and Purdue are optimistic playing a Big Ten-only schedule.

The Hoosiers were 5-4 in league play last fall en route to an 8-5 season, just their second winning season this century.

“I look at it as we’re all about making history at Indiana,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Big Ten Network Wednesday. “I see this schedule and I see, you know what, this is going to give us a chance to win more conference games than Indiana has ever won in the history of this program.”

Those five league wins were the most in league play since the Hoosiers won a program-best six against Big Ten opponents in 1987.

Indiana picks up Minnesota as its 10th conference game after already being scheduled to play its six divisional foes and crossover games against Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue.

After talk of the conference moving traditional rivalry games up in the schedule, such as Ohio State and Michigan moving up to October, the Old Oaken Bucket will remain the final game of the season.

“Well, that was exciting for me to see. It could’ve been anywhere,” Allen said. “That’s such a great game for us to play because we were really fortunate enough to win that game last year. We know how much that means to our state and our players.”

A season plagued by injuries resulted in a 3-6 league season and 4-8 overall mark for Purdue last fall. But the Boilermakers are optimistic as Rondale Moore, one of the most electrifying playmakers in the country, is “1,000% healthy,” coach Jeff Brohm said on a Zoom call according to media reports.

Purdue’s schedule is tough starting out, opening up at Michigan, hosting Iowa and Ohio State in its first three games.

“You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” Brohm said.

Ohio State is the 10th addition to Purdue’s schedule, which included crossover games with Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana.

The Big Ten season is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and finish Nov. 21 to complete 10 games in 12 weeks. There is a uniform bye week Nov. 28 with the conference championship schedule for Dec. 5. However, the season could start at any point during September and the title game can be pushed back to as late as Dec. 19.

“Today’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding medical protocols and fall sport competition signals an important milestone as we move forward with planning for the fall of 2020,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said. “… We’re excited about the possibilities for the upcoming football season and, while this year will certainly be different, we look forward to competing against the very best of the B1G week in and week out.”

There is no official word on how many, if any, fans will be able to attend games this season.

Programs will be tested twice per week for COVID-19 by a third-party group, the Big Ten announced. Earlier this summer, the league announced any players electing to opt out of the season would have their scholarships honored.

Wednesday, College Athlete Unity, a player’s advocacy group, penned a letter to the NCAA and Big Ten on behalf of the players with The Players Tribune, asking for schools to be penalized if they don’t adhere to testing protocols, among other things.

“We’re approaching this entire process on a day-to-day basis,” conference commissioner Kevin Warren said on Big Ten Network. “We’re gathering medical information daily, we’re communicating with all of our constituents in the Big Ten and communicating with student-athletes. This will not be a straight line year.”

Purdue's Schedule

Week 1 at Michigan

Week 2 vs. Iowa

Week 3 vs. Ohio State

Week 4 vs. Illinois

Week 5 Idle

Week 6 at Wisconsin

Week 7 vs. Rutgers

Week 8 at Minnesota

Week 9 vs. Northwestern

Week 10 Idle

Week 11 vs. Nebraska

Week 12 at Indiana

Indiana's Schedule

Week 1 at Wisconsin

Week 2 vs. Penn State

Week 3 vs. Illinois

Week 4 at Ohio State

Week 5 Idle

Week 6 at Minnesota

Week 7 vs. Michigan

Week 8 vs. Maryland

Week 9 at Rutgers

Week 10 at Michigan State

Week 11 Idle

Week 12 vs. Purdue

