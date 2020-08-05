Indiana, Purdue Big Ten-only schedules released ahead of season of uncertainty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All bets are off for the 2020 season, which remains uncertain, and both Indiana and Purdue are optimistic playing a Big Ten-only schedule.

The Hoosiers were 5-4 in league play last fall en route to an 8-5 season, just their second winning season this century.

“I look at it as we’re all about making history at Indiana,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said on Big Ten Network Wednesday. “I see this schedule and I see, you know what, this is going to give us a chance to win more conference games than Indiana has ever won in the history of this program.”

Those five league wins were the most in league play since the Hoosiers won a program-best six against Big Ten opponents in 1987.

Indiana picks up Minnesota as its 10th conference game after already being scheduled to play its six divisional foes and crossover games against Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue.

After talk of the conference moving traditional rivalry games up in the schedule, such as Ohio State and Michigan moving up to October, the Old Oaken Bucket will remain the final game of the season.