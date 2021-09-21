Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. cleared to play this weekend

Doctors gave Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the all clear to play this weekend at Western Kentucky and Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said he remains confident his star will pull himself out of an early-season funk.

Allen said Penix would remain the starter despite concerns over his low completion percentage and sudden penchant for turnovers.

"Michael Penix is our starting quarterback and I believe in him with 100% of my heart and know that our team feels the same way," Allen said. "Again we're going through this together and that, to me, if you falter in times of trouble, how little is your strength."

Penix threw three interceptions and had two returned for scores in an embarrassing season-opening loss at Iowa. Statistically, it was the worst start of his career.

He performed better against Idaho in a Week 2 victory but struggled again Saturday, throwing three more interceptions in a loss to No. 8 Cincinnati. Penix did not speak with reporters after the game, instead seeking medical attention for what appeared to be an injury to his throwing arm. He was not made available to reporters Monday.