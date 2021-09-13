Indiana sticks to plan in up-and-down start, Bearcats next

"We were trying to get 4 yards a play and make sure we didn't have penalties, small details like that," Penix said, explaining the difference between weeks one and two. "I thought we executed at a higher level and we played a full 60 minutes. We never let up."

Boring, yes, but Allen prefers it that way — especially after getting a difficult injury report.

Backup cornerback Christopher Keys will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against Idaho and it appears the Hoosiers will be missing defensive end James Head Jr. for the third straight week with an undisclosed injury.

But Allen also got some encouraging news.

Safety Devon Matthews left the Iowa game with an upper body injury that kept him in a nearby hospital for two nights. Matthews sat out last weekend and Allen now sounds optimistic Matthews may return this week.

Allen also hopes to have defensive backs Jonathan Haynes, a transfer from Ole Miss, and Jaylin Williams, who was injured against Iowa, back this weekend, too. It certainly would help against Cincinnati, which has won their first two games by a total of 91-21 and averaged 37.5 points last season.