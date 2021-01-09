Isaiah Ponce, Lake Central sweep Hanover Super Duals

CEDAR LAKE — Isaiah Ponce needed a confidence boost.

The season hasn’t been what the Lake Central 152-pounder expected, with a couple of losses against high-caliber opponents.

“I’ve just been down on myself for a little while,” the returning state qualifier said. “I was just trying to get a break.”

Ponce, ranked No. 19 in the state, went 3-0 Saturday at the Hanover Central Super Duals. It was a step toward getting over the mental hurdle.

“I’m just going back in the room, getting to work and getting a good head on my shoulders,” he said. “I just always want to keep getting better.”

Lake Central was 3-0 on the day as a team, cruising in all three duals.

“This was just work, some time on the mat. We know sometimes when we’re wrestling weaker opponents, our goal isn’t necessarily to go out there and pin them. We’re trying to work, get our conditioning up, get as much mat time as possible and not waste our day,” Indians coach Luke Triveline said. “We’ve got plenty of solid kids in this lineup looking to make postseason runs.”

Lake Central moved wrestlers around the lineup to try to get as many matches as possible.