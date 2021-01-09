Isaiah Ponce, Lake Central sweep Hanover Super Duals

CEDAR LAKE — Isaiah Ponce needed a confidence boost.
The season hasn’t been what the Lake Central 152-pounder expected, with a couple of losses against high-caliber opponents.
“I’ve just been down on myself for a little while,” the returning state qualifier said. “I was just trying to get a break.”
Ponce, ranked No. 19 in the state, went 3-0 Saturday at the Hanover Central Super Duals. It was a step toward getting over the mental hurdle.
“I’m just going back in the room, getting to work and getting a good head on my shoulders,” he said. “I just always want to keep getting better.”
Lake Central was 3-0 on the day as a team, cruising in all three duals.
“This was just work, some time on the mat. We know sometimes when we’re wrestling weaker opponents, our goal isn’t necessarily to go out there and pin them. We’re trying to work, get our conditioning up, get as much mat time as possible and not waste our day,” Indians coach Luke Triveline said. “We’ve got plenty of solid kids in this lineup looking to make postseason runs.”
Lake Central moved wrestlers around the lineup to try to get as many matches as possible.
Michael DeGrado, who weighed in at 196 pounds, turned and pinned Gavit’s Hayden Lewter in the second period of his last match of the day. Lewter is ranked No. 4 in the EC Central Semistate by Indiana Mat.
“I went out nervous because he’s pretty big but he started coming into me, snapping me and I realized he’s maybe not as strong as he looks,” DeGrado said. “He’s ranked in the state and I’m not. I bumped up and beat him. It was pretty exciting for me.”
Forfeits limited the day’s opportunities across the board. Griffith weighed in five wrestlers. Lake Station had four.
Lowell’s Jimmy Snow wrestled only one match against LC’s Guillermo Rivera and lost.
“I think I can be ready in time (for the postseason),” Snow said. “I just came into today open-minded, trying to be the aggressor but it didn’t work out too well.”
The Red Devils lost to LC, 60-9, but beat Griffith 63-6 and Hanover Central 48-30.
Gavit topped Griffith 48-15 and Hanover 48-27 before losing to Lake Central 58-6 in the last round.
Lake Station lost the first round to Hanover Central 39-18 and the second round 75-6 to LC.