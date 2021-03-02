Isiah Lewis ready to do double duty for TF South

LANSING — Isiah Lewis didn't know if he'd get another prep football season.
But the TF South senior never totally gave up hope.
"I thought they (weren't) going to have one," Lewis said. "But we just kept working."
The pace of that work picks up today, especially for Lewis. A key player for South's boys basketball team that is 7-2, he's also the starting quarterback in football.
For the next week or so, he'll be pulling extra duty. The basketball team has four more games left in a season delayed and shortened because of COVID-19.
TF South football, meanwhile, opens practice Wednesday along with the state's other teams ahead of a March 19 opening night.
Lewis, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback, hopes to play college football and has had interest from Roosevelt and Millikin. Some additional senior highlight film figures to strengthen his case, especially after an extra few months of prep work.
"We took a lot of time with this quarantine ... going over defensive schemes, reading our offensive playbook, just getting ready for this season," he said.
South football coach Bob Padjen is confident Lewis will find somewhere to play this fall.
"There's not too many schools that aren't going to like a 6-5 athlete," Padjen said. "He could play a lot of different positions — linebacker, he could play safety in college."
After starting at quarterback for South's Class 7A playoff qualifier as a junior, Lewis figures to take the next step in his development this spring.
"We hope to see the growth where makes a lot of mature decisions," Padjen said. "He's always been an athlete, but he's (also) a kid who's always been a leader."
South boys basketball coach Todd Gillespie doesn't expect Lewis to have any trouble doing multiple sports, even when he has practices for both — or a basketball game and a football workout — the same day.
"Two-sport athletes are good at juggling, they're good at balancing things," Gillespie said.
Like Padjen, Gillespie saw Lewis' potential early on.
"Right away you could tell he's an athlete," Gillespie said. "He's long ... he can run and he has good instincts. Good IQ for basketball and football."