Isiah Lewis ready to do double duty for TF South

LANSING — Isiah Lewis didn't know if he'd get another prep football season.

But the TF South senior never totally gave up hope.

"I thought they (weren't) going to have one," Lewis said. "But we just kept working."

The pace of that work picks up today, especially for Lewis. A key player for South's boys basketball team that is 7-2, he's also the starting quarterback in football.

For the next week or so, he'll be pulling extra duty. The basketball team has four more games left in a season delayed and shortened because of COVID-19.

TF South football, meanwhile, opens practice Wednesday along with the state's other teams ahead of a March 19 opening night.

Lewis, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback, hopes to play college football and has had interest from Roosevelt and Millikin. Some additional senior highlight film figures to strengthen his case, especially after an extra few months of prep work.

"We took a lot of time with this quarantine ... going over defensive schemes, reading our offensive playbook, just getting ready for this season," he said.

South football coach Bob Padjen is confident Lewis will find somewhere to play this fall.