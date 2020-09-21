It all starts up front for undefeated Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley is enjoying its best season in eight years behind a dynamic offense guided by stellar senior quarterback Eli Carden.
Yet, it all starts up front for the unbeaten Kougars with a powerful offensive live anchored by tackles Kyle Boyer and Dyllin Bolton. They provided protection for Carden to throw for 181 yards and five touchdowns while the ground game added another 210 yards in a 53-0 thumping of Munster on Friday.
What’s been the key for the offensive line?
“We eat a lot,” chuckled Boyer, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound left tackle. “We worked out a lot, too. We got together a lot on the field in the offseason as much as we could. … Just dominating the person in front of us, working as a team, communication and knowing what we’re all doing, that’s most of it.”
Third-year KV coach James Broyles also lends expertise from playing guard and tackle at Indiana University in the 1990s.
“I coach them with coach (Jeremy) Swallow,” Broyles said. “They’re essentially my group this year. We said from the very beginning, and I’m a firm believer, it’s high school football, you need to come off the football and you need to hit somebody as hard as you can.
“We can correct mistakes here and there, but I cannot correct laziness, other than getting you out of there and replacing you with somebody. I can’t correct someone being timid, and they’re not. They’ve really taken that to heart this year.”
Boyer said it’s all coming together this season under Broyles’ tutelage.
“It’s big,” he said. “He knows what he’s doing, and we know what we’re doing because we’re learning from him now.”
Bolton, a 6-4, 300-pound junior, opens up holes at right tackle and said the 5-0 start is absolutely amazing.
“We’ve just been practicing hard, conditioning on the field and running through plays,” he said.
He said the team envisioned what it could do in preseason workouts that were shut down temporarily for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just said that we thought this was going to be our special year, and so far it’s been pretty good,” Bolton said.
Having a quick decision-maker like Carden behind center makes his job easier.
“He gets the ball out fast, and it’s nice having an accurate quarterback like that,” Bolton said.
Broyles said Boyer and Bolton just play physical football up front along with left guard Gage Stowers, Ivan Wright and center Caden Vanderhere, who has filled in nicely for the injured Chase Armstrong.
“Those two, from the very get-go, their mindset was, ‘You know what, we want to dominate this year,’” Broyles said. “Not just come out and move the ball a little, they physically want to dominate people, and they said that from the very beginning of conditioning. ... That’s the mindset that they had. By them pushing themselves mentally, being bigger boys, it just carries onto the field.”
The .schedule toughens with Lowell this Friday and then games with Hobart and Andrean still on the slate.
“I want to get the Milk Can back,” Boyer said. “That would be big for us to go 6-0, first of all. … I’m excited to go against Lowell, Hobart and Andrean and see what we can put up against them.”
Bolton said the team is up for the challenge.
“I think we can keep rolling on and go undefeated,” he said.
Broyles said the team has been taking steps in the right direction.
“We’re playing good football, and the good thing is, it’s all about confidence,” he said. “Confidence in your team and you individually, and collectively as a team. It goes a long way in high school.”
