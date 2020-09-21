It all starts up front for undefeated Kankakee Valley

Boyer said it’s all coming together this season under Broyles’ tutelage.

“It’s big,” he said. “He knows what he’s doing, and we know what we’re doing because we’re learning from him now.”

Bolton, a 6-4, 300-pound junior, opens up holes at right tackle and said the 5-0 start is absolutely amazing.

“We’ve just been practicing hard, conditioning on the field and running through plays,” he said.

He said the team envisioned what it could do in preseason workouts that were shut down temporarily for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just said that we thought this was going to be our special year, and so far it’s been pretty good,” Bolton said.

Having a quick decision-maker like Carden behind center makes his job easier.

“He gets the ball out fast, and it’s nice having an accurate quarterback like that,” Bolton said.

Broyles said Boyer and Bolton just play physical football up front along with left guard Gage Stowers, Ivan Wright and center Caden Vanderhere, who has filled in nicely for the injured Chase Armstrong.