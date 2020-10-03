'It still feels like we aren’t really here': Hammond football programs return to action

“I’m extremely proud of them,” Pioneers coach Nathan Miller said. “Our whole mantra going into this (season) is that this is our team. This is all we have. Every down, guys aren’t coming off the field, and they’ve bought into it. I think they’ll keep pushing and keep getting better.”

Morton rolls past Hammond

In Mac Mishler’s coaching debut, he guided Morton to a 38-8 home victory over Hammond.

The Governors (1-0, 1-0) have streamlined most of their offensive and defensive schemes due to the limited number of practices they had leading up to their abbreviated season. Mishler acknowledged that his players did look a bit rusty and inexperienced at times during their season opener, but regardless of their shortcomings, nothing could dampen the team's mood.

“It felt great,” Mishler said. “It’s one of those things where every year when football comes back around, we’re excited. But now, not starting up until October, it was just great to have everyone back out there. From a normalcy standpoint, it really hit home.”